Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien
Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil. An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Eyewitness News
Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers
NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut
A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members
A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
milfordmirror.com
Four larceny suspects arrested at Milford car dealership Wednesday, police say
MILFORD — Four men were arrested on larceny charges at the same local car dealership Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police said at least three of the men knew each other. Milford officers were called to Dash Cars, a used car dealership at 750 Bridgeport Ave., around 1 p.m....
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ISSUE ANOTHER ADVISORY ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE AND OFFER UP ROBBERIES
The Bridgeport Police Department is advising the public it continues to respond to numerous victims robbed at gunpoint when buying a vehicle posted on internet sites like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. The victims have been from Bridgeport, surrounding municipalities and surrounding states. In these cases, the victims arrived with thousands...
darientimes.com
Southbury PD: Car with keys left inside stolen, later recovered in Woodbridge
SOUTHBURY — The police department is looking for the person, or persons, responsible for a recent car theft in town. Southbury police said they received a complaint around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday about the theft of a black 2007 Toyota Camry from a Jacob Road residence. According to police, the...
NBC Connecticut
Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk
Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Crime Trend: Police Say Repeat Offenders Are at Center of Crime
Waterbury Police are on two major cases that reflect a crime trend: a repeat offender is at the center of each. The Crime Prevention Unit made an arrest Wednesday night and separately, police have identified a suspect in a homicide that happened on Halloween. “We're seeing that the people that...
Over 450 bags of drugs found during traffic stop in West Haven: PD
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested in West Haven for possessing more than 300 bags of fentanyl and other drugs. Police said on November 9, officers were in the area of Terrace Avenue and Glade Street for a stolen car investigation. Officers saw a car engaging in suspicious activity, and after a […]
Eyewitness News
Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington. According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday. A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the...
darientimes.com
Police: West Haven man with rifle rammed Waterbury cop cars
WATERBURY — Police say a West Haven man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Waterbury police said they later found a loaded gun in the man's vehicle. The man, identified as 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez, had an active court protective order against him, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms. He also did not have a valid state pistol permit, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release Wednesday.
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
New Haven man killed in Elm City
They discovered Mark Pappacoda, 61, unresponsive on the ground. He died at Yale New Haven Hospital. Surveillance video showed a suspect attempting to rob the victim before shooting him. Police are trying to identify him.
Police: Waterbury man charged with raping a minor
Police say they have arrested Axell Enrique Orellana Flores.
darientimes.com
Police: Ford Fusion wanted in fatal New Milford hit-and-run on Route 7
NEW MILFORD — Police have released a description of the car they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday on Route 7. Lt. Lee Grabner, a spokesperson for the New Milford Police Department, said the car was as a black 2013 to 2016 Ford Fusion. Grabner said it would have suffered damage to the front bumper, headlight and side mirror on the driver’s side as a result of the crash.
Suspect in Willow Street shooting identified: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Waterbury has been identified by police on Wednesday. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, who died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The...
Comments / 0