Norwalk, CT

Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daily Voice

Police In Eastchester Warn Against Scammers Posing As Fire Department Members

A police department in Westchester County is warning against scammers posing as fire department members to get business owners to pay them money. Police said a business owner in Eastchester was contacted by an individual claiming to be part of the town's fire department who said that their business's fire extinguishers were expired, and that they should pay to have their extinguishers inspected, according to a post by Eastchester Police from Wednesday, Nov. 9.
EASTCHESTER, NY
NBC Connecticut

Teens Found With Handguns After 911 Call in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested three teens after responding to a report of gunshots and said they seized three semiautomatic handguns. Police received a 911 call at 12:13 p.m. from a person who reported gunshots near Merritt Street and three people with guns running toward Chestnut Street, police said. Officers quickly...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Police: West Haven man with rifle rammed Waterbury cop cars

WATERBURY — Police say a West Haven man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Waterbury police said they later found a loaded gun in the man's vehicle. The man, identified as 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez, had an active court protective order against him, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms. He also did not have a valid state pistol permit, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release Wednesday.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Ford Fusion wanted in fatal New Milford hit-and-run on Route 7

NEW MILFORD — Police have released a description of the car they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday on Route 7. Lt. Lee Grabner, a spokesperson for the New Milford Police Department, said the car was as a black 2013 to 2016 Ford Fusion. Grabner said it would have suffered damage to the front bumper, headlight and side mirror on the driver’s side as a result of the crash.
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Suspect in Willow Street shooting identified: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Waterbury has been identified by police on Wednesday. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury is accused of shooting Xavier Pellot, who died from injuries after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The...
WATERBURY, CT

