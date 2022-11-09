Read full article on original website
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warsaw (Indiana)
Warsaw is a small city in Indiana State and the county seat of Kosciusko County, United states. It had a population of thirteen thousand five hundred and fifty-nine after the 2020 census. The city is proclaimed the world’s Orthopedic Capital as it produces Orthopedic machines while numerous longstanding makers of...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WNDU
Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are working to clean up a serious accident involving a semi and a school bus from out of state. The accident took place at U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw Saturday evening. There’s no word right now on any possible injuries. 16 News Now...
WNDU
School invites veterans for lunch
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Freedom isn’t free, but on Friday, a Michigan school was serving veterans free lunch. Students from Stewart Elementary School in Stevensville were asked to invite friends and family, who are former or active military, to come to eat lunch with them. Over 50 veterans...
WNDU
City of Elkhart honors fallen military members on Veterans Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen. Two Veterans Day ceremonies took place on Friday, one at Rice Cemetery and the other at Prairie Street Cemetery. Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute. Mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans were...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka dedicates piece of battleship U.S.S. Arizona in City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's City Hall is now home to a piece of the battleship U.S.S. Arizona. The battleship's loss has special meaning for Mishawaka natives. One of Mishawaka's own, seaman Arthur Albert Huys, was among the sailors who died on the ship. "It is a piece of national importance...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
WNDU
Roland’s Meat Processing in Nappanee recalls some pork products
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Recall alert!. A Nappanee company is recalling some of its pork products! Roland’s Meat Processing said this is a voluntary recall as records weren’t properly kept to make sure the meat was fully cooked. It affects their smoked pork bacon, smoked pork hocks, and...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Roxy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Prescriptions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Being faced with a multiple choice quiz may cause you to feel like you are back in school, or, back in the voting booth. But fear not this quiz our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser gave us on 16 News Now Saturday morning tested our knowledge on prescription medications, and how to use them correctly.
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
WNDU
Voters in Niles Township say no to marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Voters in Niles Township have decided not to allow marijuana retail establishments. The vote was very close, with 2,512 voting “no” and 2,322 voting “yes.”. The ordinance would have allowed for four marihuana retail establishments and one marihuana safety compliance facility within...
95.3 MNC
South Haven, Niles Townships differ on pot proposals
Pot proposals had mixed results in Michigan on Election Day. South Haven Charter Township approved a ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana facilities, repealing their prohibition of cannabis establishments and setting up guidelines for retailers. In Niles Township, a proposal narrowly failed that would have permitted four retail establishments and...
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
WNDU
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
WNDU
Are your tires ready for winter?
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ready or not, it’s time to start preparing for winter. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Tire Rack to get some tips on preparing for the cold temperatures and the snow. TJ Campbell, the tire information & testing manager for Tire Rack, said it...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
