The 2022 EMAs will premiere on MTV Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. CST. The event will be hosted by Düsseldorf, Germany to celebrate this year’s biggest global artists. Those who have ditched regular cable can still tune in with Philo or FuboTV. Both offer free trials for first-time subscribers so you can watch the 2022 EMAs for free before committing to anything.

1 DAY AGO