Trash-talking Trevor: Jaguars QB said he was having fun in exchange with Raiders' Denzel Perryman

Maybe Trevor Lawrence has been a trash-talker in the past and no one's made a big deal about it.

But when he wore a live microphone on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the Jaguars' social media content, he didn't appear shy, especially after one hit by Vegas linebacker Denzel Perryman.

"I play better when you hit me 52 [Perryman]," Lawrence yelled at the former University of Miami player. "I like it!"

More Jaguars coverage

Whether it was because he took a few shots or not, Lawrence did play better in the 27-20 victory over the Raiders at TIAA Bank Field.

He completed 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown and ran six times for 53 yards — the latter a career-high.

Lawrence did not have a turnover and was not sacked. In leading the Jaguars from a 17-0 second-quarter deficit, he completed 17 of 19 passes for 156 yards on four consecutive scoring drives that led to a 24-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The defense held the Raiders off and Lawrence produced two more drives that ended in field-goal attempts, with Riley Patterson making the second from 48 yards out.

It was the bounce-back game that Lawrence sorely needed after throwing two costly interceptions — one from the 1-yard line on first-and-goal — in a 21-17 loss the week before in London to the Denver Broncos.

The game also was a much-needed dose of confidence for Lawrence and for the team to have in him entering Sunday's game at Kansas City (1 p.m., CBS), where he will go head-to-head against Patrick Mahomes for the first time in his career.

Lawrence just wants to have fun

Lawrence was asked if what fans saw on the snippet of video was something that happens more than people realize when he's not mic'ed up.

"I don't talk too much but I like to have fun," he said. "Denzel is awesome. We talked after the game. That's how the game is meant to be played ... have fun, compete, that was part of it."

Lawrence said that he forgot he had a microphone on him, which led to getting fined by the other quarterbacks (position groups often "fine" each other for breaking unwritten rules, with the money going to a team dinner or charity at the end of the season).

The unwritten rule in the league is that players are supposed to let their teammates know they're mic'ed, so they don't say anything around them that could get them in trouble.

Pederson approves, with a caveat

There were armchair critics who wondered after Lawrence coughed up five fumbles and threw six interceptions in the Jags first eight games whether he "had the dog in him."

For one week, he did ... and added his choice words for Perryman.

"Everyone's competing, going back and forth," he said. "Sometimes [talking to other players] gets the juices flowing. You flip the switch."

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he had not seen the video of Lawrence chirping but encouraged him to keep it up, as long as it stays within certain bounds.

“I love it. I really do," Pederson said.

Pederson was a backup to Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers and said he judges any trash-talking by the standard Favre set.

"I played with a guy that was probably king of the trash-talking and back and forth in Brett," he said. "It’s good to see ... as long as they keep it fun."

Lawrence had a bounce-back game

Pederson said Lawrence did come out with more of an edge with his performance and his bravado last week.

"I think he wanted to prove himself ... that he’s capable of bouncing back and having that type of game," he said. "I think his mindset was right all week. He handled it extremely well. He did a nice job of leading our team.”

Lawrence will be going against the No. 1-ranked NFL quarterback, according to Marc Sessler of nfl.com, who uses a variety of metrics on his "QB Index." Lawrence is 19th but has beaten four quarterbacks ranked higher head-to-head, Derek Carr of the Raiders, Tuo Tagovailoa of Miami, Josh Allen of Buffalo and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sessler believes that Lawrence could be turning a corner.

"Lawrence produced one of his finer performances in Sunday's comeback win over the Raiders," he said. "He rifled a rash of big-time throws that stir belief of a more permanent uptick. It's the game we've been waiting for."

Mahomes had thrown for 2,605 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing .662 of his passes with an average of 7.9 yards per attempt. His yards and TD passes lead the NFL.

Lawrence has 2,075 yards, 11 TD passes, six interceptions, a .643 percentage and 6.7 yards per attempt.

The Chiefs' defense will present issues for the Jaguars' offense, especially an interior defensive line led by Chris Jones.

"They do a lot of different things, pressure-wise, do a good job of changing up their look," Lawrence said. "Chris Jones is a great player. But our guys up front have done a really good job of blocking great D-linemen this season. It's just another challenge. Nothing new."

Lawrence also said he may have to produce more points to keep up with Mahomes.

"They're never out of it," he said. "We understand who's on the other side of the ball. I have all the faith in the world in our defense but you do understand the explosiveness of their offense."

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Trash-talking Trevor: Jaguars QB said he was having fun in exchange with Raiders' Denzel Perryman