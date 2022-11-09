ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Smith Caught Filming A TikTok Right Outside Of Woman's Apartment

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It may be pretty common to pass by a stranger filming a TikTok these days, but have you ever spotted a Grammy Award-winning artist filming one right outside of your place?

One TikToker happened to look outside of her apartment window to see Sam Smith filming a TikTok for their over 6 million followers . At the end of last month, Smith shared a video of them dancing on an empty street to their latest smash hit "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras . The singer was celebrating their song being used for 1 million creations on TikTok. "I love you all," they wrote to their fans.

Just over a week later, TikTok user @okiamyasmin shared a video that showed Smith down on the street filming the video. She also added the sound of sneakers squeaking on the floor for comedic effect and captioned it, "it's too early for this."

The video quickly went viral and fans took to the comments to express their disbelief. "No way," wrote one fan. "This can't be real," another person commented. The user then posted more footage from the sighting in a separate TikTok.

As Smith continues to ride the success of "Unholy," they recently announced their new album GLORIA . Smith shared a heartfelt statement about the forthcoming album with their fans. "Dearest sailors ⚓️ I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023."

The singer continued, "Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now."

