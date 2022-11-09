ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

beckersspine.com

Pennsylvania hospital gets $1M to buy spinal imaging tool

Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pa. recieved $1 million in state funding to purchase a new O-arm from Medtronic, lehighvalleylive.com reported Nov. 11. Surgeons at the hospital completed more than 2,000 spine surgeries in the last year, including 1,200 at locations utilizing O-arms, the report said. The new O-arm will replace an older unit no longer in use.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies

We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania could receive rebate worth up to $650

People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is through. Eligible Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebate later this year. No additional steps are necessary in order to receive the rebate if residents have filed their 2021 claims, and the rebate will be worth 70% of the annual rebate amount. Those who have not filed their claim have until the end of the year to apply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
WYOMISSING, PA
etownian.com

PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

77th annual Military Ball to be held in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Commander of the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group are holding their 77th annual Military Ball Saturday. It will be at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. Guests will be allowed in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The program and dinner will follow at...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

PennDOT Repairing Road in West Vincent, Charlestown

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A lane closure on Route 401 across six Chester County townships including West Vincent and Charlestown, between Route 100 and Phoenixville Pike, is scheduled for Monday through Friday (Nov. 14-18, 2022) daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for crack sealing operations, the District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

