Read full article on original website
Related
beckersspine.com
Pennsylvania hospital gets $1M to buy spinal imaging tool
Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pa. recieved $1 million in state funding to purchase a new O-arm from Medtronic, lehighvalleylive.com reported Nov. 11. Surgeons at the hospital completed more than 2,000 spine surgeries in the last year, including 1,200 at locations utilizing O-arms, the report said. The new O-arm will replace an older unit no longer in use.
LVHN in worthy fight against Aetna, but its approach is creating panic | Turkeys & Trophies
We’re not privy to what’s happening in talks between Lehigh Valley Health Network and Aetna, nor should we be. Both parties are entitled to negotiate terms of how they do business together behind closed doors. But those doors flew wide open this week when the health network sent out a warning that it will no longer accept Aetna insurance plans effective March 13, 2023. The network in a video message on its website blames Aetna, claiming the insurer since 2017 has been “taking steps behind the scenes to delay or even deny coverage.” Aetna, for its part, says it is dedicated to providing affordable care, considers LVHN a valued partner and will consider negotiating in good faith. We have no reason to doubt LVHN has a legitimate concern that it’s fighting to fix. Still, we can’t help but feel the LVHN’'s strategy is doing a disservice to the tens of thousands of patients in eastern Pennsylvania who currently carry an Aetna card in their wallet. Is the problem so pervasive that it’s worth putting all these patients into a panic over what their medical care options will look like in early 2023? And if so, why haven’t other health networks taken similar action? To that end, why wouldn’t LVHN and St. Luke’s University Health Network work together to gain more leverage? Sure, they’re competitors but you’d think they could put that aside on this issue for the benefit of the communities they serve. These are all reasonable questions that go unanswered in the video message and, ironically, in the “Frequently Asked Questions” section under the video message. An LVHN spokesperson told lehighvalleylive.com it is not conducting interviews about the issue. LVHN did note, however, in the FAQ that “this is a fluid situation and a lot can change in 120 days” — a signal that the looming crisis for patients could be averted. We wish the health network success in the effort, but would suggest that the next time it’s compelled to make such a threat, its leaders are better prepared to answer questions from the public in a timely manner. Dropping a 3-minute, 30-second video and an FAQ that’s short on key answers is insufficient given the stakes. A virtual town hall or, at least, granting interviews with local media after the news broke would’ve been better moves.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania could receive rebate worth up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is through. Eligible Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebate later this year. No additional steps are necessary in order to receive the rebate if residents have filed their 2021 claims, and the rebate will be worth 70% of the annual rebate amount. Those who have not filed their claim have until the end of the year to apply.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
WGAL
Pennsylvania's contractor registration law may not provide protection consumers need
Hiring the wrong contractor can cost you – big time. Making sure the one you hire is registered with the state of Pennsylvania and has a registration number to prove it is supposed to give you some confidence. But a News 8 On Your Side investigation found problems with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Josh Shapiro will be Pa.'s next governor — and it promises to be his biggest challenge yet
HARRISBURG — Democrat Josh Shapiro won big in Tuesday’s election, outperforming John Fetterman at the top of the ticket — and even President Joe Biden in 2020 — in almost every Pennsylvania county. But as he prepares to step into the state’s top job with an...
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
Bethlehem’s Goodman Building goes from blighted with ‘stalactites of mold’ to a $9.1M investment
The Goodman Building was bone-dry and shored up with an actual floor traversing most of the first story Friday on Southside Bethlehem. It wasn’t always that way for the property now seeing a $9.1 million public-private investment, celebrated with an afternoon ceremonial groundbreaking. “There were stalactites of mold,” Arif...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
etownian.com
PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
abc27.com
Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
thevalleyledger.com
Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
WFMZ-TV Online
77th annual Military Ball to be held in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Commander of the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group are holding their 77th annual Military Ball Saturday. It will be at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. Guests will be allowed in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The program and dinner will follow at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular Pennsylvania farm
Authorities are setting up a control area and surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the flu from spreading.
Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania voters soundly rejected the toxic extremism poisoning our politics. The post Pa. voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was...
sanatogapost.com
PennDOT Repairing Road in West Vincent, Charlestown
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A lane closure on Route 401 across six Chester County townships including West Vincent and Charlestown, between Route 100 and Phoenixville Pike, is scheduled for Monday through Friday (Nov. 14-18, 2022) daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for crack sealing operations, the District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials celebrate groundbreaking for addition to Goodman building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Elected officials and others celebrated a groundbreaking Friday in Bethlehem. Construction is set to begin on an addition to the Goodman building. There will be commercial space and twelve apartments in the building on East Third Street. Renovations to the existing building are also set to get...
Comments / 0