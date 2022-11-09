ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jim Durkin to step down as House GOP Leader

By Tahman Bradley, Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) announced Wednesday that he would not seek reelection.

The GOP lost all the major statewide races on Election Night and in a statement, says that it is time for new blood to come in and lead:

Race for Governor in Illinois: Pritzker reelected as Illinois governor

“The House Republicans ran on the message of fighting for lower taxes and safer communities for families and businesses across the state, and I am proud of all our campaigns who fought hard over the last year. I congratulate all of the Republicans who will now represent these important voices in the General Assembly and fight against the Democratic Party of Illinois. While I am not pleased with the results, I will accept them.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Leader of the House Republican caucus, but it’s time for the Illinois Republican Party to rebuild with new leaders who can bring independents back to the party that are needed to bring change to the state. With that, I will not be seeking re-election as minority leader. I am proud of the work the House Republican caucus has accomplished under my tenure, and thank everyone who played a part along the way. I began this journey as a voice of moderation and conclude this journey the same way I started, a voice of moderation.

To the people of Illinois disappointed with these results, don’t give up hope. Tomorrow is a new day.”

SEE ALSO: Results for 2022 Elections in Illinois

Durkin was elected Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives in August 2013.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called Jim Durkin’s decision not to seek another term as House GOP Leader a loss for Republicans.

Compromise Please
3d ago

Here's an idea instead of saying fighting the Democrats and Democrats fighting the Republicans, try working together to find solutions. Extremists on either side is not the answer.

