Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Bundle up: Temperatures to dip into the 40’s during Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Temperatures will dip into the 40’s by the end of Saturday’s Auburn football game against Texas A&M and fans are advised to dress for the cold weather for the first time this season. Cold air has come through after this week’s rainy weather. Temperatures should be in the...
Volunteers brave morning rain to place American flags around downtown Opelika in honor of Veterans Day
Even a hurricane couldn’t keep area residents from honoring America’s veterans on Friday morning. As the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole continued to saturate the area in the early morning hours, a group of volunteers still made their way out to downtown Opelika to put out some 80 American flags for Veterans Day.
In spite of rain, the City of Auburn packs out courtroom for Veterans Day ceremony
A wet Friday morning saw a change in plans for the City of Auburn’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. While the ceremony is normally held at the Veterans Memorial on the corner of Glenn Avenue and Ross Street, rains from Tropical Storm Nicole pushed the event inside the Auburn Courthouse instead.
4 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $445,000
This stunning home is located in Trillium, a beautiful North Opelika subdivision. Situated on an oversized lot, this home has numerous features that should not be missed! The entryway has a study on one side and formal dining on the other that leads directly into the chef's kitchen—an abundance of storage, both in cabinet counter space and in the pantry. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the great large room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, & a breakfast nook off to the side. Off to one side of the main living area, you’ll find the master suite featuring a tray ceiling! The En Suite boasts a walk-in tiled shower, split vanities, two closets & a large soaking tub! The opposite side of the main living area is home to three additional bedrooms & two full bathrooms, plus a drop zone and laundry room that lead into the spacious garage. The home also features plantation shutters on the front of the home & the kitchen cook top is stubbed for gas but is currently an electric cooktop!
Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins
AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
Opelika Veterans Day Program 2022
The City of Opelika held the annual Veterans Day Program at the Opelika Public Library Friday morning. Mayor Gary Fuller and Ron Douglass, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95, gave speeches.
High school football playoffs: Auburn High hosts Dothan, Beauregard travels to UMS-Wright, more
Auburn High second Region 2; Dothan fourth Region 2. Last meeting: Auburn High won 42-14 in the regular season. Last week: Auburn High defeated Fairhope 35-17; Dothan defeated Foley 42-28 Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM) Outlook: It’s all Region 2 in the quarterfinals, as familiar foes from the region all swept...
Auburn wins slugfest against Texas A&M, gets Cadillac his first win
Drenched in Gatorade, in near-below freezing temperatures, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got to take it all in on Pat Dye Field. The stands were still packed post-game. The lights strobed and changed colors. Some of his players even hopped into the student section for a celebratory swag surf. It...
Picks and predictions: Texas A&M at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Texas A&M, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium?. JUSTIN LEE: This one’s going...
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M
One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football. The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus...
‘Whole team win’: Auburn High clicking on way into semifinal showdown with Central
Auburn High’s performance Friday was about as balanced as it gets. The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant 48-20 win against four-seed Dothan in a Region 2-7A rematch that sent the Wolves packing.
Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals
Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts
The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Raising the bar: Law enforcement officers from across the state come to Opelika for training sponsored by FBI
Law enforcement officers from across the state of Alabama came to Opelika for a week-long training seminar recently sponsored by the FBI Mobile Division and cohosted by the Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Southeast Law Enforcement Development Seminar (SLEDS) is an annual...
Final Four: Auburn High girls flag football to host semifinal showdown with Hoover
The Auburn High girls flag football team is set to host a state semifinal showdown with Hoover on Nov. 15 at Duck Samford Stadium. The winner will advance to the state championship game at Super 7 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn High advanced to the semifinals by topping rival Central-Phenix City...
Buchanan wins as acting head coach for Auburn over South Alabama with Harris out ill
Damitria Buchanan picked up the win for Auburn women’s basketball as acting head coach on Thursday night, as the Tigers downed in-state opponent South Alabama 71-62 with head coach Johnnie Harris out with illness. Aicha Coulibaly scored 19 points for Auburn in the win. Freshman Kaitlyn Duhon scored 17...
