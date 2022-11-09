This stunning home is located in Trillium, a beautiful North Opelika subdivision. Situated on an oversized lot, this home has numerous features that should not be missed! The entryway has a study on one side and formal dining on the other that leads directly into the chef's kitchen—an abundance of storage, both in cabinet counter space and in the pantry. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the great large room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, & a breakfast nook off to the side. Off to one side of the main living area, you’ll find the master suite featuring a tray ceiling! The En Suite boasts a walk-in tiled shower, split vanities, two closets & a large soaking tub! The opposite side of the main living area is home to three additional bedrooms & two full bathrooms, plus a drop zone and laundry room that lead into the spacious garage. The home also features plantation shutters on the front of the home & the kitchen cook top is stubbed for gas but is currently an electric cooktop!

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO