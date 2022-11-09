Read full article on original website
Videos show damage to Florida coast following Hurricane Nicole
Nicole hit Florida's east coast as a hurricane Thursday before weakening to a tropical storm. The rare November hurricane led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Watch...
Brother's Brother Foundation sending additional aid to Florida
A Pittsburgh organization is stepping up to help people in Florida less than 12 hours after Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Brother's Brother Foundation specializes in humanitarian aid in times of need, most recently sending aid to people in Florida after Hurricane Ian as well as people in Ukraine.
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
