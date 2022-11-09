Evangeline Brooks was killed by a pit bullChristian Post screenshot. A Richmond Virginia church is mourning the loss of one of its prominent members who was killed by a pit bull. The victim, 88-year-old Evangeline Brooks was attacked while walking to her sister's mailbox. She was bitten in the neck and at the hospital determined to be brain dead. Her son Howard Brooks said he had her removed from life support the following day.

