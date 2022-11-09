$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls is missing.

Police say someone with the Sculpture Walk reported the artwork stolen.

Authorities are looking for “Day’s Catch” which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.

Day’s Catch sculpture

The sculpture is worth $32,000.

If you know who took it or where it is, you’re asked to call Sioux Falls Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.