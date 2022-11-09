$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls is missing.
Police say someone with the Sculpture Walk reported the artwork stolen.
Authorities are looking for “Day’s Catch” which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.
The sculpture is worth $32,000.
