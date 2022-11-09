ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk

By Krista Burns
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls is missing.

Police say someone with the Sculpture Walk reported the artwork stolen.

Authorities are looking for “Day’s Catch” which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.

Day’s Catch sculpture

The sculpture is worth $32,000.

If you know who took it or where it is, you’re asked to call Sioux Falls Police.

Comments / 6

Miranda wilson
3d ago

how though!! like no one watching at all!??? NO ONE....NO ONE!! no cameras!!?? no one drove by and was like! there's a big truck taking the sculptures??? wow but someone out there knew who the first person with covid was??🤔😏🤥🤥🤥🤥

Reply
2
