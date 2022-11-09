ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

BA, Faribault girls join 6-team Metro South Phoenix hockey co-op

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

Faribault and Bethlehem Academy girls will have a hockey season this year, starting with a game Thursday at Faribault Arena ice rink, after the two schools joined a six-school cooperative team, which will be called the Metro South Phoenix.

The mascot is the Phoenix, the Greek mythological immortal bird that “cyclically regenerates or is otherwise born again.” It is “associated with the sun” and the “phoenix obtains new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor.”

Similarly, the girls hockey players at BA and Faribault will rise from the ashes of the forgone 2021-22 season when they join about 30 girls from four other schools (six total), including Burnsville, St. Agnes, St. Paul Academy and DeLaSalle.

Assistant coach of the Metro South Phoenix, Mike Dietsch, was formerly the coach of girls hockey at Faribault, and now he is helping with the co-op. He said they practice at Burnsville, and they will play their first games on Thursday in Faribault, with the JV game at 5 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. The JV team plays the team from Simley, and the varsity team will play against Rochester Century.

Eight girls from eighth, ninth and 10th grades are on the team, though only seven have been practicing as one player was a member of the Faribault cross country team, which finished its season at St. Olaf Saturday after the team ran to a 15th place at the AA State Championships.

Dietsch said the BA and Faribault girls are members of the JV team. They are Claire Linnemann of Bethlehem academy and Faribault students Jayden Drager, Jaylyn Herrley, Sam LaLiberty, Samantha Martinson, Aurora Still, Joelle Weasler and Tatum Yochum.

The Metro South Phoenix Co-Op is comprised of players from Burnsville, Faribault, Bethlehem Academy, St. Agnes, St. Paul Academy and De La Sale.

Metro South Phoenix 2022-23 game schedule started with preseason scrimmages, and the teams have already finished the preseason and will open the regular season Thursday in Faribault, with the JV playing Simley at 5 p.m. and the varsity playing Rochester Century at 7 p.m.

The scrimmages were Nov. 3 at Minnetonka Minnetonka, with a split scrimmage. On Nov. 5 they played four 30-minute scrimmages, playing each team twice, against Forest Lake and Roseville Roseville. On Tuesday, they scrimmaged at Hastings.

Coach Dietsch said the schedule’s times may adjust slightly, as more concrete details are given to the team.

Schedule

Date-Opponent-Site-JV/V Game Times

Thurs. 11/10/22 vs. Rochester Century @ Faribault 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 11/19/22 vs. Lakeville North @ Faribault 1 p.m. / 3 p.m.

Tues. 11/22/22 vs. Eagan @ Burnsville 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 11/26/22 vs. Proctor/Hermantown @ Drake Arena 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Thurs. 12/1/22 vs. Prior Lake @ Burnsville 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 12/3/22 vs. Apple Valley @ Apple Valley 12 p.m. / 2 p.m.

Thurs. 12/8/22 vs. Lakeville South @ Burnsville 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 12/10/22 vs. Shakopee @ Burnsville 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Tues. 12/13/22 vs. St. Louis Park/Hopkins @ Minnetonka 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Thurs. 12/15/22 vs. Rosemount @ Rosemount 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 12/17/22 vs. Farmington @ Drake Arena 11 p.m. / 1 p.m.

Thurs. 12/22/22 vs. Eden Prairie @ Burnsville 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Thurs. 1/5/23 vs. Eastview @ Burnsville 5p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 1/7/23 vs. Lakeville North @ Lakeville North 11 a.m. / 1 p.m.

Tues. 1/10/23 vs. Duluth @ Burnsville 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Thurs. 1/12/23 vs. Eagan @ Eagan 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 1/14/23 vs. Prior Lake @ Prior Lake 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Thurs. 1/19/23 vs. Apple Valley @ Drake Arena 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 1/21/23 vs. Lakeville South @ Lakeville South 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Tues. 2/24/23 vs. Blake @ Drake Arena 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Thurs. 1/26/23 vs. Shakopee @ Shakopee 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 1/28/23 vs. Rosemount @ Burnsville 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Tues. 1/31/23 vs. Park @ Park 5:15 p.m. / 7:30 p.m.

Thurs. 2/2/23 vs. Farmington @ Farmington 5 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Sat. 2/4/23 vs. Eastview @ Apple Valley 12 p.m. / 2 p.m.

South Suburban Conference teams include Metro South Phoenix, Apple Valley, Eastview, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Prior Lake, Rosemount and Shakopee.

Metro-South Phoenix girls hockey roster

No. 2 Sam Laliberty D 9

No. 3 Zoe Berthiaume F 9

No. 4 Bailey Tilley F 11

No. 5 Ella Bond F 9

No. 6 Samantha Martinson F 8

No. 7 Heidi Deuel D 12

No. 8 Aurelia Meza D 11

No. 9 Madeleine Berthiaume F 8

No. 10 Eden Sitko F 9

No. 12 Olivia Tilbury D 12

No. 13 Lauren Janisch F 11

No. 14 Kaitlynn Patterson F 10

No. 15 Aurora Still F 10

No. 16 Allison Oxborough F 11

No. 17 Annie Lynn D 9

No. 18 Ella Berthiaume F 10

No. 19 Joelle Weasler D 8

No. 20 Lily Keefe D 12

No. 21 Charlotte Goings F 11

No. 22 Taylor Larson F 12

No. 23 Leah Kelly F 12

No. 24 Nora Grande D 9

No. 25 Claire Linnemann D 9

No. 26 Jayden Drager F 8

No. 27 Tatum Yochum D 8

No. 28 Jayln Herrley D 8

No. 30 Millie Farrington G 9

No. 33 Helen Sautter G 9

No. 44 Greta Magnuson G 12

Faribault Daily News

