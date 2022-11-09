Northwest natives nurture birds through winter

Winter gardens are often considered dull, yet with a little planning, they can be alive with birds as well as blossoms. Though winter blossoms are more subtle than showy, the birds are as lively as ever, bringing color and motion to the quiet garden. To keep them coming, we can enlist non-native long bloomers such as hardy fuchsias as well as nuts and berries produced by many of our loveliest and most garden-worthy natives.

If we want to support birds and other critters, our gardens must reliably meet their modest needs. Like us, wildlife requires food, water and shelter, and fortunately all are pretty easy to supply in attractive as well as useful forms. Winter food and shelter can be provided by noteworthy natives from huckleberry, snowberry and Oregon grape to salal, elderberry, flowering currant and hazelnuts. In season, all offer nectar and pollen to pollinators as well as nesting opportunities for birds. Both flowers and fruit also attract insects that form an important part of daily diet for many birds.

However, it’s important to remember that to prosper, wildlife needs a bit of wildness; sheared shrubs and whacked-back perennials are not bird-friendly, and tidy beds don’t make good habitats. Clustering the wilder (aka naturalistic) plants along the back and sides of a property is a great way to create a wildlife belt that offers shelter and cover for birds and bees. Such a wild belt should ideally be 6-8 feet deep and as long as you can make it, and is preferably never cut to the ground or overly manicured. If need be, a tended path can separate the wildlife belt from gardens and lawns that are kept more tidy. In general, tidiness is not a key signature of nature, but wide paths keep the peace between less ruly and gracious areas.

Water in winter can be trickier to supply, partly because the shallow bowls preferred by birds are apt to freeze. In addition, reliable water sources are often magnets for raccoons, which may or may not be welcome in our gardens. A simple but time-consuming way to provide winter water safely is to empty water bowls every evening and refill them each morning. Birds also love tall, narrow fountains that offer less scope to raccoons, and hanging bowls can serve birds without attracting bigger beasties. In every season, bird bowls should be washed out weekly and the water changed daily to avoid creating possible pest and disease problems.

Similarly, bird feeders have come under criticism in recent years, as they can become vectors for infectious diseases that spread readily between birds. One simple way to offer many kinds of seeds to birds without using a feeder is to leave the seed heads on perennials, many of which will attract birds for months after the flowers have faded. Garden favorites from sunflowers and oregano to kale and carrots will attract insects and birds through the winter if allowed to remain unwhacked.

If you can’t resist using feeders, wash them every other week, using 1 part regular bleach to 9 parts water. Rinse them very well and let them air dry completely before refilling them. Avoid cheap seed mixes with a lot of filler that birds don’t like much, as they just drop less popular seeds on the ground where rats will happily snack on them. Finally, raking away dropped seeds under bird feeders every day will discourage rodents and keep birds safer from diseases.

