Tempe, AZ

Arizona State football enters must-win scenario with bowl eligibility on the line

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Last year’s disappointment isn’t something that Arizona State football wants to dwell on this year.

Roster turnover has changed the outlook for ASU this year, but this week's task at Washington State will have a lot on the line for ASU. For the Sun Devils (3-6, 2-4) to become bowl eligible, the team must win its last three games.

The pressure to extend the season is there, but the team isn’t caving into it.

“Every week is super important to us, we look to go each week 1-0,” ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet said. “Definitely we’re kind of at the end of the schedule, but we’re looking at Washington State. Those next two teams, we’ll look at them in the future, but right now, all our focus is on Washington State and coming out with a victory.”

UNDER CENTER: Through two starts, ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet continues to impress

Who wins Pac-12 football game?: Arizona State vs. Washington State picks, predictions, odds

WSU could be a reminder from when the season started going south last year after the Cougars jumped to a 28-7 score at the half at Sun Devil Stadium during homecoming. ASU couldn’t figure out the team it was projected to beat and eventually lost 34-21.

"They're known for throwing the ball around," ASU defensive back Jordan Clark said. "Being in that game last year, they can establish the run when they want to."

Against Stanford last week, WSU posted 306 rushing yards with 176 coming from quarterback Cameron Ward.

In a turn of events that elevated Bourguet from backup to starter this season, the passing game has outperformed last season’s group and has been the offense’s best weapon.

Elijhah Badger has found his own way with spectacular plays and leads with 710 yards and five touchdowns. Tight ends Messiah Swinson and Jalin Conyers add more weapons to the passing game with a combined five touchdowns.

This year’s WSU team (5-4, 2-4) isn’t going to make it easy on ASU.

The Cougars hold the best scoring defense in the conference with 20.0 points allowed per game.

“They’re a very active D-line, not the biggest, not the stout defensive tackles that you normally see,” ASU offensive lineman Ben Scott said. “They’ve got guys that will shift from gap to gap and they’ll bring the linebackers in and run some crazy fronts with all defensive ends.”

Scott said practice this week has prepared the offensive line against the blitzes that WSU will come in with.

ASU’s top running back Xazavian Valladay didn’t get a lot of reps on the ground in Saturday’s game, but showed versatility with 89 receiving yards.

While ASU still believes in its run game, WSU’s run defense ranks among the top four in the Pac-12 with 122.9 yards per game allowed.

“This last weekend, he was able to showcase that he can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Bourguet said. “X is a great player and we’ve got a lot of other good running backs that can catch the ball. We make sure to spread the ball to them if the defense is allowing them to get open.”

Injury notes

Left guard LaDarius Henderson did not practice Wednesday and has been out since breaking a bone in his hand during the second half against Washington in Week 6.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football enters must-win scenario with bowl eligibility on the line

