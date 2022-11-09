Read full article on original website
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Bruce aims to carry on The Rabbi Sacks Legacy
When international religious leader, philosopher and author Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks died at age 72 on Nov. 7, 2020, Jewish and secular communities worldwide felt his loss. Beachwood resident Rabbi Jeremy Bruce was one of those people personally affected by his death, having first met Sacks when he was a teenager. Over the next two decades, the pair fostered a close friendship –with Bruce seeking out Sack’s guidance as his mentor and role model.
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation, LIFE & LEGACY partnership celebrates first year
This November marks one year since the Jewish Federation of Cleveland partnered with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s LIFE & LEGACY program to benefit and sustain its agencies. LIFE & LEGACY is a four- to eight-year initiative funded and facilitated by the Federation which makes a 2:1 match of Harold...
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Cleveland Jewish News
Orthodox Union’s Bane lauds Cleveland’s Jewish community
As he visits Jewish communities across the country, Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane made a stop in Cleveland over the Nov. 4 weekend to learn about the community and bring ideas to and from other communities. During his stay, he visited schools and synagogues, speaking at Green Road Synagogue...
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL: CWRU undergraduate student government resolution ‘antisemitic and anti-Israel’
In the days following Case Western Reserve University’s undergraduate student government’s vote to approve a resolution that was inspired by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland tweeted its response. “The resolution is, at its core, both anti-semitic and anti-Israel,” the Nov. 9 tweet...
wksu.org
Case president criticized for calling students antisemitic over Israel divestment push
The debate continues on Case Western Reserve University’s campus after a resolution was passed by the undergraduate student government Wednesday calling on the university to divest from companies and organizations that provide support to Israel's military, industry and prisons. The resolutions says that the nation is engaging in apartheid and human rights abuses against Palestine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tobin’s column should be in CJN
This is in regard to Alan Federman’s letter to the editor (“Tobin’s column not acceptable," Nov. 4). Let me state at the onset: I am an Independent. I totally disagree with the letter writer’s contention that Jonathan Tobin should not be allowed to express his views in the Cleveland Jewish News. That is because it does not agree with his point of view.
Cleveland Jewish News
Right at Home
Is living far away from the person you care for causing you guilt? “It’s normal to have feelings of guilt when you don’t live close to the person you’re caring for,” says Shalom Plotkin, owner, Right at Home Cleveland East. If you live more than one hour away from your loved one, you’re considered a long-distance caregiver.
Cleveland Jewish News
With election in rearview mirror, are you a guardrail?
No matter what happened on Election Day, do not lose hope. It would be great if decent, honest, honorable candidates got elected, but chances are good that some bad people got elected. Chances are good that too many voters listened to the lies and voted liars into office. Don’t lose...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
Meet the 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland
The 100 Black Men of Greater Cleveland help inspire young voices by giving their time to develop the potential of boys and transform them into great men.
University Hospitals in Cleveland selected as one of 25 trauma centers to assist with military readiness
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has been selected as one of 25 trauma centers in the United States to receive a Military Civilian Partnership for Trauma Readiness Grant. The grant allows trauma centers to help military casualty care providers keep their skills sharp during non-war times.
Photographer John Kuntz captured an arresting Guardians scene, beautifully presented in print
A big shout-out to photographer John Kuntz, Guardians manager Terry Francona, rookie Steven Kwan, and the anonymous headline writer for the beautiful image of Guardians teammates that ran on the front page of The Plain Dealer on Oct. 12 (“Embracing their opportunity”). In a culture of increasing toxicity,...
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Cleveland Jewish News
Teklin, Herbert
Herbert Teklin, 90, of Broadview Heights, was born in Cleveland on May 30, 1932, and passed away on Nov. 9, 2022. He was a Korean Conflict Army veteran. During his working life Herbert was a teacher and then became a school guidance counselor. He believed in a healthy lifestyle; he...
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross, Rosalind
On Nov. 1, 2022, Rosalind (Roz) Gross, age 104, passed away in her sleep. Born March 29, 1918, in Pittsburgh, the only child of Sarah and Nathan Reymer. She lived in Toledo and other locations before settling with her husband and children in Shaker Heights. A remarkable woman, Roz overcame...
The largest independent bookstore In Cleveland has plenty of good reads
On the border of Cleveland and Shaker Heights, they have the perfect spot for those readers. It’s the largest independent bookstore in the city, known as Loganberry Books.
