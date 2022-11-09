Read full article on original website
capitalsoup.com
Dixie County 14-year-old still missing
Demiah Appling, the 14-year-old Oldtown teen reported missing in mid-October, has yet to be found. Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said the community has shown tremendous support. “We want to thank the community for your outpouring of support and countless tips in efforts to bring Demiah home,” said Sheriff Butler....
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for kicking in door and damaging car of relative
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Torrance Daisean Frazier, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and property damage after allegedly calling a relative 39 times in 5.5 hours, kicking in her door, and damaging her car. Just after midnight last night, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to...
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser
Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
mycbs4.com
Fatal shooting in Alachua County believed to be self defense, Sheriff's Office says
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says they do not plan to charge a person who shot and killed their neighbor. A spokesperson says the shooting happened after a dispute between two neighbors, but they believe the shooter acted in self defense. The Sheriff's Office says this...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media. “It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere. According to multiple residents I spoke with, two...
‘Put him in jail for resisting’: Florida deputies under investigation for arresting blind man carrying walking stick
Two deputies in Columbia County are under investigation after they arrested a blind man for carrying a walking stick they believed to be a gun.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man arrested for burglarizing, attacking neighbor
A Crystal River man was jailed for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and attacking its homeowner with a weapon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 30-year-old Damen Michael Bolinger Saturday, Nov. 5, under a charge of burglary involving battery.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
mycbs4.com
Duo arrested for fraudulent crime sprees, while one under human trafficking warrant
The High Springs Police Department arrested two suspects Tuesday involved in a fraudulent crime spree, while one of the suspects is under a warrant for human trafficking. The two suspects, Darren Brown, 24, and Jenipher Milan, 25, were at a Santa Fe pawn shop on October 24, 2022, dropping off a computer to be pawned.
ocala-news.com
Elderly Ocala man accused of attacking victim with garden hoe at recycling center
An 81-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a man in the face with a garden hoe at the Florida Highlands Recycling Center. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Florida Highlands Recycling Center (8390...
Columbia Sheriff: Deputies involved in arrest of legally blind man disciplined
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter announced Tuesday that two deputies have been disciplined after an administrative investigation into a recent arrest of a legally blind man. Body camera video has been circulating online of the Monday, Oct. 31, arrest of James Hodges, 61, who was...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen dies in Levy County crash
A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
WCJB
One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
WCJB
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
