capitalsoup.com

Dixie County 14-year-old still missing

Demiah Appling, the 14-year-old Oldtown teen reported missing in mid-October, has yet to be found. Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said the community has shown tremendous support. “We want to thank the community for your outpouring of support and countless tips in efforts to bring Demiah home,” said Sheriff Butler....
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for kicking in door and damaging car of relative

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Torrance Daisean Frazier, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary and property damage after allegedly calling a relative 39 times in 5.5 hours, kicking in her door, and damaging her car. Just after midnight last night, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FHP arrests Crystal River woman for DUI hit-and-run involving sheriff's office cruiser

Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Sheriff’s response to hurricane Nicole

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing information about their response to Nicole. ASO received 94 weather-related calls for service between midnight and 6 o’clock today . The calls included downed power lines, fallen trees, flooding, accidents and traffic lights being out. In comparison, ASO...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen dies in Levy County crash

A 17-year-old teen from Old Town died Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Levy County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the crash occurred just after noon at the intersection of County Road 207 and NW 28th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling north on County Road 207 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve, according to FHP.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael Deon Woulard, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with fentanyl trafficking and 13 other charges after reportedly promising to cooperate with law enforcement and then fleeing Alachua County. On September 26, Woulard was pulled over on I-75 in a rental car, and Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

GAINESVILLE, FL

