Voters say no to Addison County school district merger
ADDISON COUNTY, Vt. — Voters in Addison County rejected a proposal to merge two school districts on Election Day. An overwhelming majority of residents voted no to the proposed merger for schools in the Mont Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District to merge. The proposed merger...
All eyes on Franklin County sheriff's race as embattled candidate wins vote
It's been a race Vermonters have kept their eyes on for awhile now — who will sit next in the sheriff's seat in Vermont's Franklin County?. Former Franklin County Vermont sheriff's deputy John Grismore was recorded on security cameras apparently kicking a handcuffed man in August. He was fired...
Chittenden County celebrates Veterans Day in grand fashion
Towns across Chittenden County celebrated Veterans Day in grand fashion. The city of Burlington held its annual Veterans Day ceremony in Battery Park to honor those who have served in our nation's military. Attendees included Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and retiring Senator Patrick Leahy, who spoke at the event. The...
SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits
Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits in the millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. On Thursday morning, the United...
Northern New York leaders provide update on Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York leaders provided an update on theBattlefield Memorial Gateway Project on Thursday. The project will be located on Sunset Drive, which will be renamed Battlefield Lane. It is off Route 9 across from Clare and Carl's. The goal of the proposed project is to...
“The money stays more in the state”: why Vermonters should buy local this holiday season
ORWELL, Vt. — Two weeks from now, families across the nation will be gathering with family and friends to not only give thanks, but to eat some turkey. However, not everyone knows where their Thanksgiving bird comes from, and the Vermont Fresh Network encourages folks to buy local this holiday season.
With two weeks before lighting ceremony, Church Street Marketplace still searching for Christmas Tree
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Christmas Tree lighting is an annual Queen City tradition, bringing people together during a busy holiday season for all who celebrate. "You come down every year to see it ... it just starts the festivities," said Aline Paris, a Vermont native. City organizers like Jim...
Dartmouth commemorating 50 years of women on campus
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College is celebrating an important milestone in its history: Co-education. Fifty years ago, in 1972, the school admitted 468 women arriving on campus that fall — marking the end to the historic precedent of a male-only institution for the previous 200 years. “It's important...
Crews respond to fire overnight in Morrisville
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Fire crews in Morrisville responded to a fire just after midnight Friday after a home went up in flames. The fire prompted a road closure off of Route 15 between Morrisville and Hyde Park but has since reopened. The damaged was mainly on the side of...
St. Michael's College to hold annual Chemistry Magic Show this month in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Vermonters looking to celebrate the "magic of science" can do so at an upcoming show at St. Michael's College in Colchester. The school's annual Chemistry Magic Show is back in person this year and is hosted by members of the college's chemistry department and Chemistry Club.
Local ski resorts begin blowing snow as businesses prepare for winter
STOWE, Vt. — Some skiers and snowboarders in our region may already know, but local resorts throughout the area have begun blowing snow in preparation for the upcoming season. Bolton Valley tells us they're getting pumped to practice a new way to blow snow, despite the warm temperatures. "We’ve...
Local organizations preparing to feed people this holiday season
As the holidays approach, some people don't know how they're going to put food on the table for their family's celebration. That is why local organizations are stepping up to help anyone who asks for aid. In Essex, the parks and recreation department's senior services will once again deliver Thanksgiving...
Vermont shocked in semifinals by UAlbany
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Entering Thursday night, No. 8 Vermont only had one loss to its name, with a close call in its regular season finale against a feisty UAlbany squad. Once again, the Great Danes stood in the Catamounts way. For the second consecutive game, Vermont was held scoreless in a 1-0 loss to UAlbany in the semifinals of the America East tournament.
Vietnam War veteran receives honorary high school diploma, awards during Veterans Day ceremony
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — North Country veterans were recognized at a touching Veterans Day ceremony in Plattsburgh on Friday. Elected officials and military personnel joined dozens of people at the Veterans Memorial Park in the U.S. Oval to thank veterans for their service. But one veteran in attendance had no...
Vermont prepares for challenge in America East semifinals
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After one of the most successful regular season campaigns in program history, Vermont is looking for its second consecutive America East championship. It's a feat the Catamounts haven't accomplished since 1990, and if they want to do it again they'll have to exact some revenge in the process.
Two Section VII high school volleyball teams fall short in New York Regional Playoffs
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — After winning their respective Section VII titles, both Saranac Lake High School and Peru High School came up short in their New York high school volleyball regional semifinals. Saranac Lake, the Class C champions won a tight five-set battle against Ausable Valley High School to reach...
Saranac Central High School football falls in opening regional playoff against Gouverneur Central, 14-3
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. — Saranac High School football played tough defense all night, but three points was not enough in an opening New York regional playoff match against Gouverneur Central High School. Both teams remained scoreless after the first half, but Saranac started to get their offense going at the...
SUNY Plattsburgh women's ice hockey cruises to 4-1 win in home opener
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh women’s ice hockey (3-0) showcased strong play in the second and third periods of their home opener, leading to a 4-1 win over SUNY Potsdam (2-1). The Cardinals didn’t get the scoring going until the last minute of the second period, but after that, the goals came in bunches. Cardinal senior forward Ivy Boric (4) was the first to score at the 19:35 minute mark of the second, followed by another goal from graduate forward Sara Krauseneck (1) less than 20 seconds after that one.
