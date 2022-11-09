PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh women’s ice hockey (3-0) showcased strong play in the second and third periods of their home opener, leading to a 4-1 win over SUNY Potsdam (2-1). The Cardinals didn’t get the scoring going until the last minute of the second period, but after that, the goals came in bunches. Cardinal senior forward Ivy Boric (4) was the first to score at the 19:35 minute mark of the second, followed by another goal from graduate forward Sara Krauseneck (1) less than 20 seconds after that one.

