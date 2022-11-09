ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynbc5.com

Voters say no to Addison County school district merger

ADDISON COUNTY, Vt. — Voters in Addison County rejected a proposal to merge two school districts on Election Day. An overwhelming majority of residents voted no to the proposed merger for schools in the Mont Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District to merge. The proposed merger...
mynbc5.com

Chittenden County celebrates Veterans Day in grand fashion

Towns across Chittenden County celebrated Veterans Day in grand fashion. The city of Burlington held its annual Veterans Day ceremony in Battery Park to honor those who have served in our nation's military. Attendees included Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and retiring Senator Patrick Leahy, who spoke at the event. The...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

SUNY schools are facing millions of dollars of budget deficits

Officials and organizations across New York are becoming concerned after learning three SUNY system schools are facing budget deficits in the millions of dollars. SUNY Plattsburgh faces the biggest deficit of $7.8 million, while SUNY Canton and Potsdam both face a deficit of $5.5 million. On Thursday morning, the United...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Dartmouth commemorating 50 years of women on campus

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College is celebrating an important milestone in its history: Co-education. Fifty years ago, in 1972, the school admitted 468 women arriving on campus that fall — marking the end to the historic precedent of a male-only institution for the previous 200 years. “It's important...
HANOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Crews respond to fire overnight in Morrisville

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — Fire crews in Morrisville responded to a fire just after midnight Friday after a home went up in flames. The fire prompted a road closure off of Route 15 between Morrisville and Hyde Park but has since reopened. The damaged was mainly on the side of...
MORRISTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

Local ski resorts begin blowing snow as businesses prepare for winter

STOWE, Vt. — Some skiers and snowboarders in our region may already know, but local resorts throughout the area have begun blowing snow in preparation for the upcoming season. Bolton Valley tells us they're getting pumped to practice a new way to blow snow, despite the warm temperatures. "We’ve...
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Local organizations preparing to feed people this holiday season

As the holidays approach, some people don't know how they're going to put food on the table for their family's celebration. That is why local organizations are stepping up to help anyone who asks for aid. In Essex, the parks and recreation department's senior services will once again deliver Thanksgiving...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont shocked in semifinals by UAlbany

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Entering Thursday night, No. 8 Vermont only had one loss to its name, with a close call in its regular season finale against a feisty UAlbany squad. Once again, the Great Danes stood in the Catamounts way. For the second consecutive game, Vermont was held scoreless in a 1-0 loss to UAlbany in the semifinals of the America East tournament.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont prepares for challenge in America East semifinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After one of the most successful regular season campaigns in program history, Vermont is looking for its second consecutive America East championship. It's a feat the Catamounts haven't accomplished since 1990, and if they want to do it again they'll have to exact some revenge in the process.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh women's ice hockey cruises to 4-1 win in home opener

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh women’s ice hockey (3-0) showcased strong play in the second and third periods of their home opener, leading to a 4-1 win over SUNY Potsdam (2-1). The Cardinals didn’t get the scoring going until the last minute of the second period, but after that, the goals came in bunches. Cardinal senior forward Ivy Boric (4) was the first to score at the 19:35 minute mark of the second, followed by another goal from graduate forward Sara Krauseneck (1) less than 20 seconds after that one.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

