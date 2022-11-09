Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
cbs17
Student arrested for bringing gun to Edgecombe County high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old student was arrested on Wednesday for bringing a gun to his high school. A tip led school administrators and Southwest Edgecombe County High School resource officer to the discovery of the gun, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Richard Jamal...
cbs17
Police looking for man who they say stole catalytic converters from Henderson funeral home parking lot
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Henderson police say they’re looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing catalytic converters near a funeral home. Officers said this happened at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the property of JM White Funeral Home on Zeb Robinson Road. They shared surveillance...
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
Police: 2 North Carolina gang felons caught, guns confiscated
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
North Carolina man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Rocky Mount crash
Rocky Mount Police responded to calls Thursday evening about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard.
cbs17
Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
cbs17
Police say 3 people spent counterfeit money at Roanoke Rapids store; investigation underway
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after they say three people spent counterfeit money at a store. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that it is asking the public for help in identifying the people they say spent the fake money at a store on Julian R. Allsbrook Highway.
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force.
jocoreport.com
Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
Man identified after he dies following crash with van in Rocky Mount
Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified.
cbs17
Do you know where she is? Halifax County deputies looking for missing woman in 2006 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are investigating a cold case of a missing woman. They said Shona Renee Stansbury disappeared 16 years ago. She was last seen on Dec. 9, 2006 at the Waffle House in Weldon, according to deputies. They say she was possibly seen again...
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
WITN
Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
WITN
Man arrested on numerous charges after failure to stop for law enforcement
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Departments Narcotics Division and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division say they arrested a man while trying to conduct a traffic stop. Omar Ponton, 29, failed to stop for law enforcement and police say he threw items from the...
Ayden police investigating after man found shot
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police said they were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital just after noon on Wednesday. Police said in a media release that they responded to Old NC 11 South just past Thad Little Road after a call of someone who had been shot. They found a […]
Raleigh police seek help tracking down suspect linked to woman's shooting death
Raleigh police are requesting the public's help in finding a man suspected of a fatal shooting on Bragg Street.
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
Comments / 2