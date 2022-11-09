Read full article on original website
Related
onlyinbridgeport.com
See Official Results From Tuesday’s Vote
Just under 30 percent of registered electors in Bridgeport voted in Tuesday’s general election that delivered major wins for Democrats across the state and provided Governor Ned Lamont another four-year term. The official moderator’s report shows 20,263 names checked as having voted in Bridgeport, down sizably from the last...
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
Republicans reflect on underwhelming performance in state legislature
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Congressional delegation remains entirely blue after Tuesday’s election. The state legislature faired similarly. Democrats held on to their majority in both the state House and Senate after the midterms. Barring two recounts, Democrats could have the same number of seats as they did before the election.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
Lamont said he wants to ensure a continued suspension of the 25-cent tax won’t impair the state’s ability to repair its roads and bridges.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Republican George Logan concedes 5th District race to Rep. Jahana Hayes
Republican George Logan held a news conference to talk about the result of his 5th District race. Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 19 hours...
cbia.com
Connecticut Employers Subject to Revised FMLA Regulations￼
The following article was first published on the News & Insights section of Shipman & Goodwin’s website. It is reposted here with permission. Recently, the Connecticut Department of Labor issued new regulations under the Connecticut Family and Medical Leave Act. As detailed below, the new regulations explain the expanded...
GOP gubernatorial candidate Stefanowski waiting for more results overnight
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he is waiting until Wednesday morning to see all of the numbers come in before he makes any decision in the race.
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
With 97% of precincts reporting, Gov. Ned Lamont had 56% of the vote to 43% for Republican Bob Stefanowski.
Stephanie Thomas elected CT Secretary of the State
Democrat Stephanie Thomas beat Republican Dominic Rapini to replace Mark Kohler as CT’s secretary of the state.
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
Bob Stefanowski concedes Connecticut gubernatorial race
Connecticut businessman and candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski has conceded his run for office.
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results
Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
Republican Bob Stefanowski concedes in race for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski lost to Democrat Ned Lamont in Connecticut’s gubernatorial race for the second time in four years. Stefanowski conceded the race shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. News 8 spoke one-on-one with him about his conversation with the governor. “I congratulated him,” Stefanowski said. “I asked, in particular, that […]
Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted and resisting a red wave that overwhelmed some of her fellow Democrats in neighboring New York. Hayes defeated...
thecollegevoice.org
Marxist Martha Marx, and Other Spooky Tales from the 20th Senate District
Connecticut is an overwhelmingly blue, Democrat-voting state. And in the leadup to the midterm elections on November 8th, there was little reason to think that would change. Elections analyst FiveThirtyEight gave Democratic governor Ned Lamont 98 in 100 odds at besting his Republican challenger; Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal stood at 99 in 100. The entire Connecticut congressional delegation – two U.S. senators and five U.S. representatives – is Democratic.
Connecticut’s coffers continue to swell, despite global economic woes
New projections show revenues pushing this year’s state surplus from nearly $2.35 billion up to almost $2.8 billion.
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
Comments / 1