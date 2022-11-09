It's hard to imagine the American literary landscape of the last 60 years without the singular voice of Joan Didion. She was everything one aspires to be in the world of writing: smart and direct, yet lyrical in the way she put pen to paper. Didion was privy to some of the most astonishing cultural events of the last handful of decades (think: the American counterculture renaissance—for better or for worse—of the Haight-Ashbury district, living in California during the end of the optimism of the 1960s, and interviewing Linda Kasabian during Manson trial). She also worked and wrote in two of the most important breeding grounds for art and literature and glamour at the time—Los Angeles and New York City. Not to mention, she was effortlessly cool—always dressed in her black turtlenecks and oversized sunglasses uniform.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO