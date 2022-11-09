ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome

In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
The Greek Deal with Businessman Leonard Stern and The Met for Large Cycladic Art Collection Looks Like a Mess

A new agreement with Greece and billionaire businessman Leonard N. Stern should have been an easy win for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, already under increased scrutiny for the several cases of looted antiquities identified by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office this year alone. But the agreement is already under major criticism from numerous experts and Greek politicians. This week, the museum announced the signing of the agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding, between the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport, the private Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (MCA) and the Met that would bring 161 Cycladic artifacts...
6 popular Black authors co-write teen romance 'Whiteout'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Young Guru Calls Out People Writing Hip Hop Books With “Wrong” History

He didn’t say anyone’s name specifically but that didn’t stop people from giving their guesses. It’s been a longstanding game in Hip Hop to attribute just about any firsts to Soulja Boy. It isn’t difficult to find videos or quotes from the rapper as he boasts about being the first to do this or that, and he isn’t the only artist to make such assertions. Rap culture is filled with generations of artists who have staked their claim as the first to execute a certain trend, style, or sound, but Young Guru doesn’t want people to conflate “first” with popularizing a moment.
'Half American' explores how Black WWII servicemen were treated better abroad

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. When you see movies about World War II and photos of Allied campaigns against the Axis powers, the American military personnel depicted are almost entirely white. But more than a million Black men and women served in World War II, fighting at Normandy, Iwo Jima and the Battle of the Bulge, and serving in support roles that were critical to the Allies' success. Our guest, historian Matthew F. Delmont, has a new book about the African American experience in World War II. And it isn't limited to their contributions to the war effort. Delmont describes the discrimination Black Americans faced in the military and in civilian defense industries and the brutality many Black servicemen suffered when stationed near white communities that resented their presence.
Uninhibited LGBTQ+ sketch comedy back onstage in ‘Mighty Real’

There aren’t a lot of sketch comedy events where one would expect to see someone take a bullet for the president of the U.S., only to be shamed afterward, or a piece where an author’s signing turns into a flirtation-by-way-of-ISBN numbers, or simply a sketch titled “Bi-sexual Ghost Support Group.” Then again, most sketch comedy shows don’t boast of their inspiration being “In Living Color” with a decidedly strong LGBTQ+ bent.
The Hair Tales Examines the Stories Behind Black Womanhood

Every woman has a hair story. No matter the texture, the length, whether it’s healthy or damaged, all Black women can tell you the stories of their lives through their hair. In the new Oprah Winfrey Network and Hulu original series The Hair Tales, host and executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews the current generation of hair icons about their lives through the lens of their crowns. The episodes—which feature guests including Winfrey (another of the show’s executive producers), Issa Rae, and Representative Ayanna Pressley—go to depths that speak to every Black woman’s soul, touching on the personal, the familial, and even the political throughout their conversations.
The Personal Collection of Joan Didion Is Going to Auction

It's hard to imagine the American literary landscape of the last 60 years without the singular voice of Joan Didion. She was everything one aspires to be in the world of writing: smart and direct, yet lyrical in the way she put pen to paper. Didion was privy to some of the most astonishing cultural events of the last handful of decades (think: the American counterculture renaissance—for better or for worse—of the Haight-Ashbury district, living in California during the end of the optimism of the 1960s, and interviewing Linda Kasabian during Manson trial). She also worked and wrote in two of the most important breeding grounds for art and literature and glamour at the time—Los Angeles and New York City. Not to mention, she was effortlessly cool—always dressed in her black turtlenecks and oversized sunglasses uniform.
