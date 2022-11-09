ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden likely to announce 2024 decision ‘next year’

By Sean Noone
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that while he currently plans on running for reelection, he is going to talk with his family over the holidays and will likely announce his final decision “early next year.”

Biden’s remarks from the White House came on the heels of Democrats faring better than expected in the midterm elections .

It’s unclear if the midterm results will be enough to enable Biden to dismiss his doubters as he prepares to run for a second term. An expansive survey by AP VoteCast revealed worries about his performance and ability to continue serving.

With Biden approaching his 80th birthday, 58% of voters in the survey said he does not have the mental capability to serve effectively as president. Only 44% described him as honest, and just 34% said he’s a “strong leader.”

The survey of more than 94,000 voters nationwide was conducted for nine days, concluding as polls closed, for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Warnock, Walker head to runoff for GA Senate race

On Wednesday, Biden acknowledged that many Americans remain discouraged by the country’s direction — “the voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated, I get it” — and said he was willing to compromise with Republicans as he faces the likelihood of divided government in Washington.

But he pledged to stay the course on his agenda, predicting the results will vindicate his choices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

