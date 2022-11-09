Read full article on original website
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Deaths from chronic conditions up since before pandemic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Deaths are higher than expected since COVID-19 began from some chronic conditions that health care providers say should not be killing us. Researchers say they are not exactly sure why, but deaths from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, liver disease, and even some health concerns usually easily treated are higher in death rates than expected right now compared to before the pandemic began.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
Christ Church Cathedral hosting free vaccination clinic Saturday, Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Christ Church Cathedral downtown is holding a free vaccination clinic Saturday. It runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the church on Fourth Street near the intersection with Sycamore. People can get a COVID vaccine or booster or a flu vaccine. If you can't make it Saturday,...
How one man's face may be responsible for hundreds of lives saved through organ donation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Forty thousand organ transplants are done every year in the U.S. This is the story of how one man's face may be responsible for hundreds of those lives saved. You might have seen them while you were driving on the interstate — semi trucks with a picture...
Lakota West beats Elder 30-10 to advance to Regional Finals
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Lakota West continued to roll through the postseason with a 30-10 win over Elder in the OHSAA Regional Semifinals. The victory sets up a showdown against Moeller next week.
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Airline: Flight from CVG diverted to Atlanta after passenger found with box cutter
ATLANTA — A flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport headed to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta Friday night after an incident onboard. A man is now being held by federal authorities in Atlanta after causing a Tampa bound Frontier Airlines Flight to divert to Atlanta about an hour after departing from CVG.
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans
Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Police: 106 dogs rescued in 'massive' dog fighting operation
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Georgia police busted a "massive" animal fighting ring recently in the Metro Atlanta area. Authorities say it was the result of a months-long investigation. 55-year-old Vincent Burrell was arrested after deputies discovered 106 dogs -- mainly Pit Bulls -- that he was allegedly breeding...
Mount Healthy police find missing woman, 2 children safe
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - A missing young mother and her two small children were found safe by Mount Healthy Police. Syllisia Cash was last seen on Monday just after 5 a.m. leaving a home on Clovernook Avenue with her children. She's 32 years old, she five feet two inches...
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
KY. Secretary of State Adams says KY changes needed after long lines on election day
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Kentucky's top election leader says something needs to change after folks waited in long lines locally and across Kentucky this week. From Kenton County to Louisville, thousands of Kentucky voters faced lines of an hour or more to cast their ballot. During a legislative committee hearing Thursday,...
4 brush fires reported in Clermont County as drought drags on
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Firefighters in Clermont County had a busy day Wednesday as they fought at least four brush fires. One sprung up just before 3 p.m. at a farm on Franklin Laurel Road in Monroe Township. Firefighters say the fire, which damaged a barn and woodpile,...
Landsman: We must define our priorities and work together in D.C.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Greg Landsman says he would not have been able to pull off the first victory by a Democrat in more than a decade in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District without everyone who volunteered to help his campaign. "We had something like 25,000 people invest in this campaign....
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
