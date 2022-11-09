ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deaths from chronic conditions up since before pandemic

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Deaths are higher than expected since COVID-19 began from some chronic conditions that health care providers say should not be killing us. Researchers say they are not exactly sure why, but deaths from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, liver disease, and even some health concerns usually easily treated are higher in death rates than expected right now compared to before the pandemic began.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans

Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
Police: 106 dogs rescued in 'massive' dog fighting operation

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Georgia police busted a "massive" animal fighting ring recently in the Metro Atlanta area. Authorities say it was the result of a months-long investigation. 55-year-old Vincent Burrell was arrested after deputies discovered 106 dogs -- mainly Pit Bulls -- that he was allegedly breeding...
Mount Healthy police find missing woman, 2 children safe

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - A missing young mother and her two small children were found safe by Mount Healthy Police. Syllisia Cash was last seen on Monday just after 5 a.m. leaving a home on Clovernook Avenue with her children. She's 32 years old, she five feet two inches...
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
Landsman: We must define our priorities and work together in D.C.

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Greg Landsman says he would not have been able to pull off the first victory by a Democrat in more than a decade in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District without everyone who volunteered to help his campaign. "We had something like 25,000 people invest in this campaign....
