ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 22

charlie tears
2d ago

Dunne is not setting back womans sports what is , the NCAA allowing men ( transgender ) to compete , thus blocking scholarships and endorsements to deserving woman

Reply
9
Chris J. Martin
3d ago

I totaly see why this coach is jealous of Ms. Dunne, talented, popular, prettyand good business person. Continued success to the gymnast from LSU.

Reply
5
John Sticken
2d ago

Well, Like The Old Saying Goes, “If You Got It…”!!!!!!!!!!! You Can’t Blame Her!!!!!I Don’t Know Anyone That Doesn’t Admire A Beautiful Person!!!!!!!! Hell $2million A Year, You Can’t Beat That With A Stick!!!!!!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Todd McShay Calls SEC True Freshman "A Special Talent"

True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has impressed early in his college football career. The LSU defender has already started to earn future NFL draft pick consideration due to his freak athleticism and natural talent. During Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dubbed Perkins a "special...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne Has New Message For New York Times

Earlier this week, a controversial article from the New York Times made headlines for targeting LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The author wasn't happy with how Dunne created a brand that pays her over $2 million per year. The piece by Kurt Streeter claimed empowerment for female athletes is taking a step back due to the "sex sells" endorsement model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Eliminated From SEC Title Contention After LSU's Win

Alabama and Ole Miss will square off this Saturday afternoon in Oxford. Believe it or not, the former has already been eliminated from contending for a spot in the SEC Championship Game. The reason Alabama is eliminated from SEC West title contention is because LSU defeated Arkansas earlier today. LSU...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
648K+
Followers
83K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy