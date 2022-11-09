Read full article on original website
Related
National Weather Service upgrades Lamar County tornado to EF-4
LAMAR COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The National Weather Service has issued an update about the tornado that tore through Lamar County on Nov. 4, saying it was an EF-4. That's more powerful than what forecasters initially said after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.The Wednesday update upgraded the tornado from an EF-3 rating with 160mph winds to and EF-4 with 170mph winds. It came after the NWS investigated another home that they did not have access to this past Saturday (when they were originally doing damage survey.)Judge Brandon Bell, the highest elected official in Lamar County, declared a disaster in that area. Bell's declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.
Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine
A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
KTEN.com
Bryan County food drive shares the spirit of Thanksgiving
DURANT, Okla (KTEN) — The Red River Ford team in Durant is making sure the less fortunate get a table set for Thanksgiving. This is the 15th annual Red River Ford and United Way Food Drive. Over the years, they've teamed up to collect 187 tons of food and $132,000 for Bryan County food banks.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne powers over Quinlan Ford in second half
MURPHY, Texas (KTEN) - Van Alstyne and Murphy found themselves knotted at 20 at halftime in a Bi-District Panther showdown. However, Van Alstyne's offense was too much to handle in the second half, led by dual-threat quarterback Dakota Howard. Van Alstyne moves on to the area round after a 55-27...
KXII.com
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004. Andre Lee Thomas is set to be put to death on April 5. This comes after the...
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
KTEN.com
Free health and craft fair in Sherman on Saturday
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman is hosting a Harvest Health and Craft Fair on Saturday. It will feature health screenings, including flu shots and COVID vaccines, early holiday shopping options and door prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is...
KXII.com
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
KTEN.com
Ceremony honors Grayson County vets
PLANO, Texas (KTEN) — One thousand, one-hundred and eleven flags served as the backdrop for Thursday's Congressional Veteran Commendation Program ceremony in Plano. The event, on the eve of Veterans Day, honored 17 military members in the congressional district of Rep. Pat Fallon (R-District 4). Fallon believes the program...
ketr.org
Hunt County voters pass property tax freeze for seniors, people with disabilities
Hunt County voters approved a homestead property tax freeze for senior citizens and people with disabilities in this week’s general election. The measure passed with more than 90 percent of voters approving the ballot item. A homestead designation refers to a person’s primary or only residence. Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South told the Greenville Herald Banner the tax freeze will affect a little less than 10,000 property owners.
KTEN.com
Filling up with food and fuel at new Denison convenience store
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — QuikTrip opened its first convenience store in Denison on Thursday. "We're very excited," said customer Theodis Kincy. "We're very excited that it's finally open, that it's finally open, and we just love it!" The new fuel and food center is 4,800 square feet and features...
Amazing Videos of Tornadoes and Damage in Texas
Widespread damage and several injuries have been reported in communities all across the Ark-La-Tex after an intense wave of storms roared through the region. The Weather Channel reports one truck driver had to be rushed to the hospital after his big rig was blown over in southern Oklahoma. Power was...
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Lamar County
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center. On Nov. 4, the storm traveled north/northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. Uprooted plants mixed with debris, fences were damaged, and there was even a report of a washing machine tossed high into a tree. Both state and local partners are helping with storm response in Lamar County and Lamar County...
KTEN.com
Burglary at Chicken Express in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Monday night a thief targeted the Chicken Express in Denison off FM 120. The intruder broke into the glass doors and stole a safe holding more than four thousand dollars. The owner states he was driving a stolen white pick-up truck out of Mckinney, Texas when...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details. The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart. “There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
KTEN.com
Bells' run game proves too strong for Blooming Grove
MESQUITE, Texas (KTEN) - The Bells Panthers powered their way passed Blooming Grove 42-13. Running back Spencer Hinds scored two touchdowns for Bells.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Comments / 0