Adidas to sell Yeezy products without the name or branding

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

Adidas has announced that it will continue selling Yeezy products without the Yeezy name or branding.

Bloomberg reported that Adidas plans to sell the products under company branding at the beginning of next year.

Adidas owns the rights to the Yeezy product designs and can sell them without using the Yeezy name.

The shoe and appeal company terminated its relationship with rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West after the rapper made antisemitic comments on social media and the Drink Champs podcast.

Other companies like CAA , a prestigious Hollywood talent agency, Balenciaga, and The Gap also terminated their partnerships with him.

The termination of Adidas’ partnership with Ye resulted in the company losing more than $250 million in profit and $500 million in revenue, the company announced on Wednesday.

In the aftermath of Ye’s comments, multiple antisemitic propaganda was seen across the Los Angeles area.

Antisemitic propaganda seen throughout Los Angeles area

In October, antisemitic signs were hung from an overpass on the 405 Freeway, and a small group of people on the overpass appeared to wave flags, which echoed the sentiments made by Ye.

Flyers that contained antisemitic rhetoric were found by residents in San Marino, Pasadena, and Santa Monica.

Sam Yebri, an attorney and L.A. city council candidate, was among thousands of drivers who saw the banners over the freeway in October. He also discovered a small plastic bag containing antisemitic propaganda on his front lawn the following morning.

“It was hateful nonsense,” Yebri said. “I was shocked and horrified.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

