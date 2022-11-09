Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Georgia runoffs historically see a drop-off of voters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many people may be getting a little bit of voter fatigue after the general election cycle. Mark Rountree with Landmark Communications says it’s up to the candidates to convince voters it’s important to head back to the polls. “Control of the Senate...
WALB 10
Tracking Nicole into SGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes on late season “Nicole” tracking west with landfall late tonight along the SE Florida Peninsula. The storm’s outer wind field extends outward 400 miles therefore impacts will be felt ahead of its arrival into SGA Thursday evening. Several counties Berrien, Brooks,...
WALB 10
Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dog fighting operation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has been arrested after deputies say he was running a dog-fighting operation. 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, was arrested after deputies discovered 106 dogs, mostly pit bulls in Paulding County. Paulding County Animal Control, the Paulding County Marshal’s Bureau, and the Paulding...
WALB 10
Tumbling temps over the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As Nicole pushed away from SGA light rain/drizzle early morning gave way to an overcast and drier conditions this afternoon. Stubborn clouds deck holds with a few breaks otherwise patchy fog as lows drop into the upper 50s low 60s. Into the weekend, a sun/cloud mix...
WALB 10
TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A gun was found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint in Florida. “We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” Transportation Security Administration officials said in a post on Instagram.
