2 accused of selling meth

By Odessa American
 3 days ago

Two Odessa men were arrested Tuesday on a felony drug charge with the help of a confidential informant and a canine officer.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers arranged an undercover purchase of methamphetamine at the Pilot Travel Center on Meteor Crater Road with the help of the informant.

During the purchase, Karis Reeves and Miguel Vidal were detained and a canine officer alerted to the presence of narcotics in their vehicle, the report stated.

Officers found 73 grams of methamphetamine in the back seat, according to the report.

Reeves and Vidal were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a control substance, more than four grams, less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

Reeves remains in the Ector County jail on a $60,000 bond and a U.S. Marshal hold. Vidal also remains in the Ector County jail on a U.S. Marshal hold and a $70,000 surety bond.

