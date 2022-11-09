ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

ccxmedia.org

Winston Makes History, Becomes Brooklyn Park’s First Black Mayor

In a history-making Brooklyn Park mayoral race, Hollies Winston defeated Wynfred Russell to become the city’s first ever Black mayor. Winston won with 59.1 percent of the vote out of 23,864 ballots cast. City council races have historically been nonpartisan. However, Winston received the backing of the DFL Party....
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Savage City Council ends negotiations with Quality Inn

After entering into negotiations with the owners of the Quality Inn in September, the Savage City Council has decided to end negotiations, City Administrator Brad Larson told the Pacer Thursday morning. During the summer, the council approved an appraisal of the hotel and property, which came back at $4.8 million.
SAVAGE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Robbinsdale Voters Elect Pro-Light Rail Council Members

There’s substantial change coming to the Robbinsdale City Council. Some of that change might be influenced by voters’ thoughts on the light rail project. The proposed METRO Blue Line Extension light rail route would go down the middle of County Road 81 or Bottineau Boulevard in Robbinsdale. Council candidates have weighed in on the issue early and often.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Seeks Dismissal of Ex-Police Chief’s Retaliation Lawsuit

Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who’s suing the city over state statute and employment violations, appeared in court this week. Thursday, the attorney representing the defendants, which include Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards and Council Member Marquita Butler, asked the judge to dismiss several of the complaints made by the former chief in his suit.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Final Day of Early Voting Packs Brooklyn Park City Hall

Brooklyn Park City Hall was busy on Monday as many voters participated in the last day for early voting before Tuesday’s election. According to election officials, more than 7,400 people voted early. Residents had to pack their patience to vote in Brooklyn Park on Monday. The parking lot was...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Mary Moriarty elected Hennepin County Attorney

Hennepin County's former chief public defender Mary Moriarty defeated retired judge and prosecutor Martha Holton Dimick on Tuesday in the race to become the county's next top prosecutor. With over 96% of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m., preliminary midterm election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office showed Moriarty...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Invites Parents to Weigh in on Science Curriculum

The Anoka-Hennepin School District is changing part of their science curriculum, and they are inviting the public to weigh in on Nov. 17. They are specifically considering new curriculum for chemistry, honors chemistry and elementary science. “These new standards and these new curriculum standards will really best address how students...
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

Retiring Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman thinks compromise will be key as Mary Moriarty takes over

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A huge change is coming to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with Mary Moriarty elected to replace the retiring Mike Freeman as chief prosecutor. Moriarty ran her campaign promising to prosecute violent criminals but said she will use data and research in her role -- not only to keep people safe but also to create a more fair and just system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Burlington Opens at Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center

Friday morning, Burlington celebrated its grand opening at Brooklyn Center’s Shingle Creek Crossing. Store management, and city officials, have high hopes about what this store can do for the area. Shortly after the doors opened at 9 a.m., a stream of customers flowed into Brooklyn Center’s newest brick and...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE

