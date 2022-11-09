Read full article on original website
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
mprnews.org
Newly-elected Brooklyn Center mayor says residents should expect change
Voters in Brooklyn Center elected April Graves as their next mayor, rejecting current Mayor Mike Elliott's bid for re-election. April Graves won with 54 percent of the vote against incumbent mayor Mike Elliot's 46 percent. Graves has been with the Brooklyn Center city council for eight years. Elliott took office...
ccxmedia.org
Winston Makes History, Becomes Brooklyn Park’s First Black Mayor
In a history-making Brooklyn Park mayoral race, Hollies Winston defeated Wynfred Russell to become the city’s first ever Black mayor. Winston won with 59.1 percent of the vote out of 23,864 ballots cast. City council races have historically been nonpartisan. However, Winston received the backing of the DFL Party....
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
swnewsmedia.com
Savage City Council ends negotiations with Quality Inn
After entering into negotiations with the owners of the Quality Inn in September, the Savage City Council has decided to end negotiations, City Administrator Brad Larson told the Pacer Thursday morning. During the summer, the council approved an appraisal of the hotel and property, which came back at $4.8 million.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Voters Elect Pro-Light Rail Council Members
There’s substantial change coming to the Robbinsdale City Council. Some of that change might be influenced by voters’ thoughts on the light rail project. The proposed METRO Blue Line Extension light rail route would go down the middle of County Road 81 or Bottineau Boulevard in Robbinsdale. Council candidates have weighed in on the issue early and often.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Brooklyn Center mayor, ballot question
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Center City Council member April Graves has been declared the winner in the race for mayor, beating incumbent Mike Elliot. Graves, who served on the City Council for the past five years, secured 54% of the votes while Elliot, who has been in office since 2018, secured 45.56% of the vote.
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Seeks Dismissal of Ex-Police Chief’s Retaliation Lawsuit
Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who’s suing the city over state statute and employment violations, appeared in court this week. Thursday, the attorney representing the defendants, which include Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards and Council Member Marquita Butler, asked the judge to dismiss several of the complaints made by the former chief in his suit.
ccxmedia.org
Final Day of Early Voting Packs Brooklyn Park City Hall
Brooklyn Park City Hall was busy on Monday as many voters participated in the last day for early voting before Tuesday’s election. According to election officials, more than 7,400 people voted early. Residents had to pack their patience to vote in Brooklyn Park on Monday. The parking lot was...
Mary Moriarty elected Hennepin County Attorney
Hennepin County's former chief public defender Mary Moriarty defeated retired judge and prosecutor Martha Holton Dimick on Tuesday in the race to become the county's next top prosecutor. With over 96% of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m., preliminary midterm election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office showed Moriarty...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Launches Effort to Recruit Female Officers with ‘Wonder Women’ Event
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, there’s a video simulator that allows law enforcement students to practice how they’d respond to real-life scenarios. But on a recent Tuesday, the students involved were all young women between the ages of 14 to 18. Kennaria Hopkins, a...
ccxmedia.org
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Invites Parents to Weigh in on Science Curriculum
The Anoka-Hennepin School District is changing part of their science curriculum, and they are inviting the public to weigh in on Nov. 17. They are specifically considering new curriculum for chemistry, honors chemistry and elementary science. “These new standards and these new curriculum standards will really best address how students...
ccxmedia.org
After 10-plus Years, Plymouth Rotary Meets Goal of 7,000 Residents Trained in CPR
Heart Safe Plymouth, a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Plymouth and the Plymouth Public Safety Department is celebrating reaching their initial goal of ten percent of city residents trained. “The number is 7,000, way back when we started this program the population of the city of Plymouth was around...
fox9.com
Retiring Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman thinks compromise will be key as Mary Moriarty takes over
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A huge change is coming to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with Mary Moriarty elected to replace the retiring Mike Freeman as chief prosecutor. Moriarty ran her campaign promising to prosecute violent criminals but said she will use data and research in her role -- not only to keep people safe but also to create a more fair and just system.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
McKnight's
Nursing homes owner disputes misappropriation charges as state launches receivership effort
A Minnesota lawyer and nursing home president is defending his company against a receivership effort, following allegations that three facilities used residents’ personal funds for operating expenses. State officials in late October petitioned a local court to take over three Minneapolis-area facilities citing a pattern of “failing to pay...
ccxmedia.org
Burlington Opens at Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center
Friday morning, Burlington celebrated its grand opening at Brooklyn Center’s Shingle Creek Crossing. Store management, and city officials, have high hopes about what this store can do for the area. Shortly after the doors opened at 9 a.m., a stream of customers flowed into Brooklyn Center’s newest brick and...
Black women will serve in MN Senate for first time
ST PAUL, Minn. — In all of its history, the Minnesota Senate never had a Black woman on it – but that's about to change. At least three Black women won their elections and will share the honor of being first. In Senate District 63, which covers south...
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
