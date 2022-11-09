Read full article on original website
Related
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate on Saturday, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican win over both houses of Congress. The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats close in on Senate control with Nevada boost, after Trump candidate loss
The Democrats are closing in on control of the US Senate after receiving a massive boost in Nevada when the latest results batch dropped in Clark County on Saturday night.The newest set of results from the state’s biggest population centre has seen Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto overtake Republican Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes.On Saturday evening, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also claimed victory over Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent in Washington state - in a win that would represent a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Earlier Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race,...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now hold a 50-49 edge in the Senate. The party will retain control of the chamber, no matter how next month’s Georgia runoff plays out, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. Democrats’ hold on the Senate is a blow to Republicans’ high hopes of wresting away control of Congress in a midterm election that typically favors the party out of power. It was still unclear which party would control the House of Representatives as counting continued in razor-tight races in California and a smattering of other states. Cortez Masto, the first Latina in the Senate, was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections, and the Republican Party had high hopes of flipping the seat. But despite an influx of spending on attack ads from national GOP groups, Cortez Masto managed to secure her reelection bid.
Marie Perez defeats Joe Kent in latest humiliation for Donald Trump
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has beaten Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent - in a win that represents a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Five days after voters went to the polls in the 2022 midterms and on the evening Democrats learned they had held the Senate, the Associated Press called the race for the 34-year-old, and local media described her win as “perhaps the most stunning political upset in the country this year”. Her oppponent, meanwhile, declined to concede and said the “fight would go on”.“I am humbled and honoured by the vote of confidence...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.
Comments / 0