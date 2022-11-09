Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jasir Cox Oklahoma Postgame 11/12/22
West Virginia defensive back Jasir Cox played with more energy than he had in previous weeks, racking up 12 tackles and helping WVU fend off Oklahoma.
WVU Football Garrett Greene.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This wasn't real life, right, this drama that streamed before …
Garrett Greene, Casey Legg were heroes on Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This wasn't real life, right, this drama that streamed before out eyes on Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. Two heroes, one named Garrett Greene, the other Casey Legg.
Leg day: West Virginia stuns Oklahoma for 1st time as Big 12 member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia presented Oklahoma a going-away present to take with it to the Southeastern Conference on a Saturday afternoon that screamed out November football in Morgantown. It came gift wrapped and tied with bright Greene ribbon. The frustrated Mountaineers finally turned Garrett Greene loose...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Oklahoma Sooners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's 23-20 upset win over Oklahoma. The Mountaineers moved to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12, while dropping the Sooners to 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the league. Jasir Cox had 12 total tackles to pace the Mountaineer defense, while quarterback Garrett...
WVU volleyball falls in straight sets at Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six...
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
Robert Lee Elliott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed a…
Pastor George William Heitman
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Pastor George William Heitman, 61, of Gypsy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Passaic, NJ, a son of the late Ernest Heitman Jr. and Lillian Haeder Heitman Baer.
