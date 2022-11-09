Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About Running Android Apps On Windows 11
Running Android apps on Windows was once a demanding, arduous task. You needed clunky third-party emulators often riddled with bugs and crawling with intrusive ads. Even when the Android emulator worked just as it was supposed to, the app performance was painfully poor. But that changed with Windows 11 when Microsoft announced native virtualization support for running Android apps.
Why Your iPhone Is Slow And What You Need To Do To Fix It
Apple iPhones are some of the best-performing smartphones in the world. Every year, Apple's top executives come on stage to announce new iPhones with improved hardware and software. However, even with the fastest processor in a smartphone and a capable iOS ecosystem, sometimes, iPhones might run slow. Is your iPhone...
iOS 16 Features That You're Missing Out On
Apple's release of iOS 16 unleashed an exciting catalog of new or enhanced functions. These are the iOS 16 features that you might be missing out on.
Today's Wordle Answer #509 – November 10, 2022 Solution And Hints
If today's Wordle is proving difficult despite your valiant attempts, we can help provide hints — or the answer — to help you tie two and two together.
4 Ways To Improve Download Speeds On Your Xbox Series X|S
It's no question that the graphics quality in games has skyrocketed with the release of the Xbox Series X and PS5, but it's hard to avoid the fact that file sizes of games themselves — and updates and patches — have ballooned in size. While developers have good...
How To Use The Astrophoto Feature On The Samsung Galaxy S22
Astrophoto is a Samsung-exclusive app in which users can capture breathtaking shots of the night sky.
5 Reasons You Should Be Using The Xbox Mobile App With Your Series X
Whether you're a social gamer who loves to play online with friends, or a lone wolf that prefers to conquer by themselves, the Xbox Mobile App has something for you. With all of the new impressive features of the Xbox Series X, there's never been a better time to get your console synced with its mobile companion app.
Second-Gen OPPO Find N Could Be The Lightest Foldable Phone Yet
As rumors emerge of the successor to the OPPO Find N, the reported weight reduction in the new model could make it the lightest foldable phone ever made.
Here's Why You Can't Trust Amazon Ratings Anymore
Today, consumers can't necessarily trust the reviews that they see on any given product they may be searching for. For one thing, cheap manufacturing and shipping has created a pipeline of goods flowing directly from Chinese factories into global households. The New York Times reports that there has been a surge in recent years of brands with random letter combinations listed on Amazon. Similarly, when one brand starts to lose traction, the manufacturer simply changes the color scheme on the product and lists it under a new, and equally nonsensical brand name.
2.4 GHz Vs. 5 GHz Wi-Fi: Which Should You Use?
Most Wi-Fi routers feature two bands that most devices can connect to, but both bands actually serve two distinct purposes for the way your home is setup.
Chinese YouTuber Beats Apple To Make The First Foldable iPhone
Foldable smartphones have been around for a while now, and Samsung is leading the charge with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, have also jumped onto the foldable smartphones bandwagon over the past few years — albeit with limited success. However, one company that has stayed away from the foldable fanfare is Apple. Despite coming across multiple reports claiming Apple has been toying around with the idea of a foldable smartphone, it is now evident that the company has no such immediate plans. This was even corroborated by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, earlier this year, claimed that there is little chance of Apple making a foldable iPhone before 2025 (via Twitter).
5 Pros And 5 Cons To Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Smart home security systems come with all kinds of features these days, you can choose between SimpliSafe, Wyze, Vivint, ADT Command, Ring Alarm, and more. Each brand's hardware has its own advantages, some may be cheaper (a rarity, as most are expensive), while others offer extensive configuration options. Today we're taking a peek at Amazon Ring Alarm Pro as a candidate for the best all-around security system for the average consumer.
Amazon And Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged iPhone Price Fixing
Amazon is again at the center of a lawsuit alleging anti-competitive tactics related to its online storefront, and Apple has been dragged into the matter, too.
