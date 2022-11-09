ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

ABC6.com

3 arrested on weapon related charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were arrested on weapon related charges on two separate occasions in Tewksbury. Friday morning, police responded to a report of two people who seemed to be on drugs at the Circle K on Andover Street. When they arrived, officers found the driver, 29-year-old...
TEWKSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

USPS employee to pay restitution after stealing cash, iPads from mail

A United States Postal Service employee has been sentenced to probation and will be paying restitution after stealing iPads and money from the mail. Juan Murillo, 32, of Lynn, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service on Aug. 9. He was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to one year probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $2,400.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Two charged with trying to steal copper wiring from Brighton construction site

BOSTON - Police arrested two Boston residents accused of trying to steal copper wiring from a Brighton construction site early Saturday morning.Officers responded to a larceny in progress at 130 Chestnut Hill Ave. just after 5 a.m. and found the pair inside the construction site, police said.Both Jamal Stephen, a Dorchester 29-year-old and Lorenzo Beechman, a Hyde Park 35-year-old, were arrested after police said they found 18 spools of copper wiring loaded onto Beechman's pickup truck."Neither one of the suspects had permission to be on the property," police said.Both are charged with breaking and entering, and intent to commit a felony and larceny. They are due to appear in Brighton District Court. 
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Standoff Leads To Arrests In Nashua

A 29-year-old city man was taken into custody yesterday after a three-hour standoff in Nashua. Police had gone to a residence on Mountain View Street to arrest Christopher Yniguez in connection with stolen guns. He’s charged with receiving stolen property; firearm, which is a felony. Three other people at the location were arrested on charges including violating terms of probation and failing to appear in court.
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
GREENLAND, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts postal carrier sentenced to probation for stealing mail

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for stealing money from the mail. Accordiing to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 32-year-old Juan Murillo was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to one year of probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $2,400. On Aug. 9, 2022, Murillo pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied

A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
BROCKTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans

“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Police identify suspect in Nashua, NH double shooting

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police have identified the suspect in a shooting Thursday night that left two victims hospitalized in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Nashua police.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

Nashua Police respond to double shooting with SWAT team

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A double shooting in Nashua, NH, led to a SWAT team response on Kinsley Street on Thursday night. Multiple police vehicles crowded the road off of Route 3 during the overnight hours, after officers were initially called to the area sometime before 9 p.m. Nashua Police...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Two Men Arrested After Fight Outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury

Two men were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at a Motel 6 in Tewksbury early Saturday morning. Police say they received a 911 call reporting that a man pulled a knife on another man during an altercation. The two men, identified as 41-year-old Brian Donahue, of...
TEWKSBURY, MA

