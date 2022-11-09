Wind gusts of up to 40 mph and heavy rain are expected Thursday in the Athens area after Hurricane Nicole moves north from Florida toward Georgia and the Carolinas.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Wednesday for Athens, noting high winds coming to the area by Thursday afternoon with gusts of 30 to 40 mph and possibly higher during the night hours and going into Friday.

Storm news: Tropical Storm Nicole hits Bahamas with 70-mph winds. Florida expecting landfall as hurricane

Winds gusts could be higher in areas of the state south of Eatonton and toward Augusta, according to the weather service.

Athens could get 2 to 3 inches of rain with more possible in areas south of the city.

USA Today reported Wednesday that Florida will see wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph going into Wednesday night with the storm possibly reaching near hurricane strength during this time.

Once the storm passes through Georgia, it is expected to continue north into Virginia, Washington D.C., and parts of the Northeast, according to USA Today.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: High winds, rain riding into Athens as Hurricane Nicole moves through South