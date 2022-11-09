DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some predictions of record-breaking turnout in the midterm election in Texas fell flat.Governor Greg Abbott's campaign at one point said there could be ten million people statewide who would cast their ballots this year, but the actual numbers were much lower.The Texas Secretary of State reports 8,076,672 ballots were cast, which is 46% turnout.This is not a final number.That's a drop of just under 295,000 votes from the 2018 midterm when there were 8,371,655 Texans who cast ballots, a turnout of 53 percent.Here in North Texas, Dallas County saw its voter turnout drop from four years ago.Records show...

