Yardbarker
Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler suggests benching Aaron Rodgers
With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports
10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams
There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
McCarthy returns to Lambeau as Cowboys visit Green Bay
DALLAS (6-2) at GREEN BAY (3-6) Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CDT, Fox. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Cowboys 34-24 on Oct. 6, 2019, at Arlington, Texas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys were off last week after beating Chicago Bears 49-29 at home on Oct. 30; Packers lost 15-9 at Detroit. COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (22),...
NBC Sports
49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Sammy Watkins, David Bakhtiari return to practice
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opted for resting his injured thumb over practicing on Wednesday, but he said he planned to work on Thursday and that’s how things wound up playing out. Rodgers took part in practice as a limited participant, which is generally what he’s done on Thursdays since...
NBC Sports
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?
The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
Cowboys at Packers Preview: McCarthy 'Revenge' Return
Dallas is predominately healthy and motivated to end a three-game losing streak to Green Bay.
NBC Sports
Aaron Jones off injury report, Amari Rodgers and David Bakhtiari questionable
There’s good news and concerning news on the Packers’ final injury report of Week 10. After head coach Matt LaFleur said he was feeling optimistic about Aaron Jones earlier on Friday, the running back is off the injury report with no game status. Jones was limited all week with an ankle injury.
NBC Sports
How 49ers will use a 'full go' Mitchell in first game back
The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first true victims of the 49ers’ nightmare offense on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi’s Stadium. Elijah Mitchell will take the field alongside San Francisco’s many offensive weapons for the first time since Week 1 and for the first time since Christian McCaffrey became a 49er.
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
NBC Sports
McGlinchey jokingly apologizes for 49ers drafting him over James
Mike McGlinchey kept things light Wednesday with a bit of self-deprecating humor. Standing near his locker after 49ers practice, McGlinchey was asked about Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who was selected eight picks after the offensive tackle in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. "He was obviously...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.
NBC Sports
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
NBC Sports
Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC
Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
NBC Sports
Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer join Josh Allen in missing Thursday’s practice
No one saw quarterback Josh Allen on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s Bills practice and the team confirmed he never got on the field when they released their injury report later in the day. Allen, who has an elbow injury, was one of five players to...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan back at practice with Colts
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich got a pink slip after a blowout loss against the Patriots last Sunday. Ryan spent most of that time rehabbing a shoulder injury and the process progressed to on-field work on Thursday.
