Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Related
NBC Sports
Dalvin Cook looks forward to playing his brother for the first time
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook usually roots for his younger brother, but not this week. For the first time, Cook will face James, a rookie running back for the Bills. “Yeah, it’s different,” Dalvin Cook said, via Sam Thiel of the team website. “I never had the opportunity to be in this predicament, but one of the best to be in. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever. Just taking it all in. A lot of emotions Sunday.”
NBC Sports
10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams
There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
NBC Sports
Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs
It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Cardinals place Rodney Hudson on IR, sign kicker before game vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves on the even of their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. They activated safety Charles Washington from injured reserve, giving them one of their best special teams players back. He had not played at all yet this season. After missing...
NBC Sports
49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
NBC Sports
Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch
ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
NBC Sports
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports
LeBron drops 30, then leaves latest Lakers loss with groin injury, MRI coming
If Lakers fans thought things couldn’t get worse after watching their team fall to 2-9 on the season, losing their ninth-straight game to the Clippers, they were wrong. LeBron James slowly walked off the court with 5:41 left in the game and went straight to the locker room, not to return. After the game, coach Darvin Ham called it leg soreness, but it’s a tweak to his groin and LeBron will get an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity.
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Rodney Hudson on IR
Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has missed the last five games with a knee injury and he’ll miss at least four more before he has a chance to return to action. The Cardinals put Hudson on injured reserve on Saturday. Hudson also missed five games for the Cardinals last season, so his two years in Arizona have not gone as planned.
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Giants surprisingly extend $19M qualifying offer to Pederson
LAS VEGAS — The easiest decision for the Giants to make this offseason was putting the qualifying offer on Carlos Rodón. But, Rodón surprisingly wasn’t the only Giant to get the QO before Thursday’s deadline. Joc Pederson joined Rodón, which could lead to a second...
NBC Sports
How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles
That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
NBC Sports
Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?
The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
NBC Sports
Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC
Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
NBC Sports
Irvin believes OBJ will choose either 49ers or Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. soon will decide which team he will play for to close out the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The free agent wide receiver remains unsigned after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory, sidelining him for the entire offseason and throughout the first half of the regular season.
NBC Sports
Report: Josh Allen set to start for Bills
The Bills may have dodged a bullet with quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury. Allen is set to start tomorrow against the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That decision came after Allen was able to grip a football and do some throwing at Friday’s practice. The...
Comments / 1