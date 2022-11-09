ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook looks forward to playing his brother for the first time

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook usually roots for his younger brother, but not this week. For the first time, Cook will face James, a rookie running back for the Bills. “Yeah, it’s different,” Dalvin Cook said, via Sam Thiel of the team website. “I never had the opportunity to be in this predicament, but one of the best to be in. It’s a fun time for my family. But it’s something that I will remember forever. Just taking it all in. A lot of emotions Sunday.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams

There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph makes ridiculous half-court shot after buzzer vs. Cavs

It might not have counted, but Steph Curry ended the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center in style. As the first quarter ended, a pass heading out of bounds was deflected to Curry. He then picked up the ball and shot it from beyond half-court as the buzzer sounded, swishing it through the net.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

49ers left devastated after Verrett's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to four consecutive one-year contracts because of his promising skill and the determination he showed to get back on the field from injuries. The organization was devastated on Wednesday when Verrett went down during practice with a torn left Achilles.
NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports

LeBron drops 30, then leaves latest Lakers loss with groin injury, MRI coming

If Lakers fans thought things couldn’t get worse after watching their team fall to 2-9 on the season, losing their ninth-straight game to the Clippers, they were wrong. LeBron James slowly walked off the court with 5:41 left in the game and went straight to the locker room, not to return. After the game, coach Darvin Ham called it leg soreness, but it’s a tweak to his groin and LeBron will get an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity.
NBC Sports

Cardinals put Rodney Hudson on IR

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has missed the last five games with a knee injury and he’ll miss at least four more before he has a chance to return to action. The Cardinals put Hudson on injured reserve on Saturday. Hudson also missed five games for the Cardinals last season, so his two years in Arizona have not gone as planned.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Giants surprisingly extend $19M qualifying offer to Pederson

LAS VEGAS — The easiest decision for the Giants to make this offseason was putting the qualifying offer on Carlos Rodón. But, Rodón surprisingly wasn’t the only Giant to get the QO before Thursday’s deadline. Joc Pederson joined Rodón, which could lead to a second...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles

That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC

Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Irvin believes OBJ will choose either 49ers or Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. soon will decide which team he will play for to close out the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. The free agent wide receiver remains unsigned after tearing his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory, sidelining him for the entire offseason and throughout the first half of the regular season.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Josh Allen set to start for Bills

The Bills may have dodged a bullet with quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow injury. Allen is set to start tomorrow against the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That decision came after Allen was able to grip a football and do some throwing at Friday’s practice. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

