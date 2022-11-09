Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Long dry spell gets soaked on Friday
Hurricane Nicole slammed Florida early Thursday with heavy rain, tornadoes and heavy beach erosion along the East coast of the state. Now Nicole is racing North up the Appalachian mountains set to reach Western New York Friday morning. For us the system will bring sorely needed rain on Veteran's day.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Colder changes begin Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A dry start to our Saturday as the heaviest rain from yesterday has moved well off towards the east. Although our rain has moved east we are not done tracking changes for our region locally. Moving forward through today, we will begin to feel the colder air settle in across our region. Most of today though will be quiet.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Heavy rain for Friday afternoon and night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a nice start to Friday with dry, mild, and cloudy conditions through mid-morning. Rain arrives between 10 a.m. and noon from south to north. Rain will be steady and locally heavy through the afternoon and evening hours before it ends a little after midnight.
Kucko’s Camera: Livingston County Veterans Monument
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the Livingston County Veterans Monument in Groveland. Location
13 WHAM
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
City of Rochester’s Buy-the-Block program application deadline coming up on Nov. 15
While the program is providing an important step in homeownership, it also helps assists folks with wealth building according to Wheeler.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Gorgeous day with heavy rain on Friday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday will be a beautiful day but we have a Yellow Alert for Friday as locally heavy rain is on the way. Enjoy the sunshine and temperatures near 70 on Thursday as weather will go downhill the next day. Our First Alert Threat Tracker is yellow for Friday as the remnants of Nicole rapidly move north toward our region.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s hosts its first Veterans Day Parade: Attendees hope it will be an annual event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time in history, Monroe County held a Veterans Day parade. Everyone we spoke to at this parade says this is a chapter in the history books for Rochester. That this parade is a symbol of honor, and salute to those who have served and sacrificed for America’s freedom.
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Monroe County’s number of flu cases more than double to over 500
According to the data, Monroe County has 536 confirmed cases of Influenza.
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Kucko’s Camera: Gingerbread houses at the George Eastman Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko takes his camera, and his sweet tooth, to the George Eastman Museum for a sneak peek at this year’s Sweet Creations gingerbread display.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Yellow Alert: Heavy rain and flooding possible Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’re at the end of the road as far as our warm, dry and sunny fall goes, with big changes on the way starting tomorrow. The remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole will begin to move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast overnight. Friday morning starts dry and mild, but rain arrives around noon from south to north, and will become steady almost immediately.
Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center holds grand opening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center Thursday. Polisseni was well-known in the Rochester area as an artist, fashion designer and philanthropist. He passed away almost two years ago from alcohol addiction, and the treatment center was named in his honor […]
Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire
NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer Grants
There are many costs and fees associated with buying a home, which can be a challenge for first-time buyers who may not have a lot of money saved up. However, there are national, state, and local programs and grants available to help with the cost of purchasing a home.
Comments / 0