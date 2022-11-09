ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Long dry spell gets soaked on Friday

Hurricane Nicole slammed Florida early Thursday with heavy rain, tornadoes and heavy beach erosion along the East coast of the state. Now Nicole is racing North up the Appalachian mountains set to reach Western New York Friday morning. For us the system will bring sorely needed rain on Veteran's day.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Colder changes begin Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A dry start to our Saturday as the heaviest rain from yesterday has moved well off towards the east. Although our rain has moved east we are not done tracking changes for our region locally. Moving forward through today, we will begin to feel the colder air settle in across our region. Most of today though will be quiet.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert Weather: Heavy rain for Friday afternoon and night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a nice start to Friday with dry, mild, and cloudy conditions through mid-morning. Rain arrives between 10 a.m. and noon from south to north. Rain will be steady and locally heavy through the afternoon and evening hours before it ends a little after midnight.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations

New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Gorgeous day with heavy rain on Friday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday will be a beautiful day but we have a Yellow Alert for Friday as locally heavy rain is on the way. Enjoy the sunshine and temperatures near 70 on Thursday as weather will go downhill the next day. Our First Alert Threat Tracker is yellow for Friday as the remnants of Nicole rapidly move north toward our region.
ROCHESTER, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY

Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Yellow Alert: Heavy rain and flooding possible Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’re at the end of the road as far as our warm, dry and sunny fall goes, with big changes on the way starting tomorrow. The remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole will begin to move into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast overnight. Friday morning starts dry and mild, but rain arrives around noon from south to north, and will become steady almost immediately.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center holds grand opening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Villa of Hope celebrated the grand opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center Thursday. Polisseni was well-known in the Rochester area as an artist, fashion designer and philanthropist. He passed away almost two years ago from alcohol addiction, and the treatment center was named in his honor […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire

NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy