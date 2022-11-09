ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...

