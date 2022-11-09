Read full article on original website
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why he's not 100% sold on the Eagles
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the best in professional sports, and even when former coaches become analysts, the hatred is hard to hide. Jimmy Johnson served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 through 1993 before a fallout with owner Jerry Jones led to his resignation. After...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?
Did Odell Beckham Jr. - coveted by Buffalo & Dallas - just tell the world where he won't be signing?
Erin Andrews Explains Main Reason She Left ESPN for Fox Sports
The veteran sideline reporter says she consulted Coach K and Chip Kelly about the decision.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant
All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid discuss what they've seen from RB Isiah Pacheco
The NFL career of Isiah Pacheco has already had its share of peaks and valleys. The rookie running back has played well enough to be named the team’s starter but has recently struggled to make a significant impact on the ground. The Kansas City Chiefs finished last Sunday night’s...
Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
NBC Sports
Jarvis Landry will play, but Saints rule out five players and list four as questionable
The Saints will have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on Sunday against the Steelers. He had another limited practice Friday. Landry has not played since Week 4 in London. That’s the good news for the Saints. The bad news is they ruled out five players and list four others as...
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Cowboys News: Elliott status update, Washington return put on pause, Wisconsin weather warnings
Ezekiel Elliott was back at practice, and he was wearing extra gear. We’ve got the latest on his status for Sunday, including why he may not be trying to rush back this week in Green Bay. Elliott also shared his thoughts on the locker room’s growing campaign to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas.
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants
Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
