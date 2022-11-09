ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers Pick Up José Leclerc Option

By Matthew Postins
 6 days ago

The right-hander should be in the mix to be the Texas Rangers closer in 2023.

The Texas Rangers picked up the up the 2023 contract option on pitcher José Leclerc, the team announced Thursday.

By picking up the option, Leclerc will make $6 million next season.

Leclerc started the season on the 60-day injured list as he was still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which ended his 2021 season before it started. He returned to the Rangers on June 16 after rehab assignments at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in May and June.

For the season, Leclerc went 0-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 39 appearances (all in relief). He had seven saves and four holds. He threw 47 2/3 innings, giving up 33 hits, 17 runs (15 earned), five home runs and 21 walks. He struck out 54. Opponents hit .192 against him and he had a 1.13 WHIP.

Leclerc’s best season was in 2018 when he went 2-3 with 1.56 ERA and 16 saves. Some of his numbers in 2022 were comparable, including a 2-for-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and the sub-.200 opponent batting average.

By season’s end the Rangers slid him back into the ninth-inning role he had before Tommy John surgery and he recorded all of his saves after Aug. 14. Leclerc had a 15.00 ERA in his first three appearances of the season. After that, his monthly splits in July (2.35), August (2.04) and September (1.54) showed his command and arm were coming around.

Leclerc will be one of the candidates to be the closer in 2023.

