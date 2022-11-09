Former LHS counselor pleads not guilty to sexual assault of a student

STEVENS POINT − The lawyer for a former Lincoln High School guidance counselor charged with the sexual assault of a student entered not guilty pleas for his client on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Bondioli, 52, of Wisconsin Rapids, faces two counts of child enticement, two counts of sexual assault of a student and one count of obstructing an officer. Portage County Circuit Judge Louis Molepske Jr. schedule Bondioli's next appearance for March 20.

Molepske denied a motion from defense attorney Michael Cohen to modify Bondioli's $5,000 cash bail to allow him to have supervised contact with the children of his siblings, plus the son of a non-family member. Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert objected to the motion to change the conditions of the bail, which restricted Bondioli from having contact with any children other than his own. The nature of the charges against Bondioli shows a need to protect the children, Lambert said.

Molepske said he didn't have enough information about the children and who would be at the gatherings to make an exception to the original conditions set by Wood County Circuit Judge Nicholas Brazeau Jr. The places named in the motion are all over the state, not just in Wood County, Molepske said.

According to the criminal complaint, Bondioli met with a 16-year-old girl twice during Lincoln High School's Christmas break. Bondioli had the girl come to a home belonging to a relative in Wisconsin Rapids that was empty. Bondioli inappropriately touched the girl during the visit, according to the complaint.

About a week after the first contact, Bondioli had the girl meet him in a parking lot, according to the complaint. He picked her up at the parking lot and took her to the same empty home where he inappropriately touched her again, according to the compliant.

The 16-year-old girl told a friend about what happened and later told Bondioli she had told the friend. Bondioli called the friend to his office at Lincoln High School, asked what the 16-year-old had said and told the friend he trusted her not to say anything to anyone, according to the complaint.

Bondioli admitted to the friend that he had kissed the 16-year-old girl, but he said nothing else happened, according to the complaint. The friend said she did not let Bondioli know the 16-year-old had talked about the inappropriate touching, according to the complaint.

The 16-year-old told a detective she had feelings for Bondioli and wanted to have a sexual relationship with him, but nothing happened, according to the complaint. When the detective showed the girl messages on a phone they had gotten from her friend, she admitted she had been at the home with Bondioli.

The 16-year-old girl said Bondioli had contacted her shortly before the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District started its investigation and told her to delete everything on her phone as well as the backups to the phone, according to the complaint. He met with the 16-year-old girl and her friend at the same relative's home and told them to "forget about it" and "act like nothing happened," according to the complaint.

The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District was made aware of the allegations against Bondioli in late January. The district immediately notified Wood County Human Services, who contacted police, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Bondioli was placed on administrative leave effective Jan. 25, and the Wisconsin Rapids School Board accepted his resignation Feb. 14.

State Reps. VanderMeer and Krug win another term in office in Tuesday's election