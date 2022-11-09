Read full article on original website
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
WNDU
School invites veterans for lunch
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Freedom isn’t free, but on Friday, a Michigan school was serving veterans free lunch. Students from Stewart Elementary School in Stevensville were asked to invite friends and family, who are former or active military, to come to eat lunch with them. Over 50 veterans...
abc57.com
Veterans honored in Mishawaka by Hospice center
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --A local group did their part in honoring our Nation's veterans on November 9, 2022, for National Veteran's awareness week. A special veteran luncheon was held at Chicory Cafe in Mishawaka by ProMedica Hospice, with a pinning ceremony -- flag folding with the V-F-W honor guard included at the event.
WNDU
Local veteran honored with hero award after ATV accident changed her life
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Betty Paige Keranen thought she was just attending a Veterans Day Ceremony today but was surprised with the honor of receiving a hero award. “Her selfless service and dedication to serving others has been noticed and we consider her a hero,” said Jim McKinnies, a representative for Homes for Heroes.
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka dedicates piece of battleship U.S.S. Arizona in City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's City Hall is now home to a piece of the battleship U.S.S. Arizona. The battleship's loss has special meaning for Mishawaka natives. One of Mishawaka's own, seaman Arthur Albert Huys, was among the sailors who died on the ship. "It is a piece of national importance...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Roxy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Kristy Sipress joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with Roxy, a two year-old dog that is looking for a new home. For more information on Roxy check out the video above!. If you want to adopt Roxy...
WNDU
Demolition paves way to help homeless veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Troop Town is making way for a complex of tiny homes that will house veterans experiencing homelessness. They knocked down the existing structures next to VFW Post #360 where the troop town will be built this spring. However, they still have to meet some fundraising...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Prescriptions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Being faced with a multiple choice quiz may cause you to feel like you are back in school, or, back in the voting booth. But fear not this quiz our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser gave us on 16 News Now Saturday morning tested our knowledge on prescription medications, and how to use them correctly.
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
max983.net
Veterans Day Service Planned for Friday in Plymouth
The Plymouth American Legion Post 27, VFW, and DAV host a Veterans Day program Friday, November 11 on the Marshall County courthouse lawn. The program is expected to start at 11 a.m. ET. That time of the day on Veterans Day is significant in that it marks the time of the end of World War I in 1918.
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
abc57.com
New South Bend Park named after longest serving Mayor
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Off of West Angela Boulevard, South Bend unveiled the new Stephen J. Luecke Park and Coal Line Trail. For Stephen Luecke, the former South Bend Mayor, the dedication ceremony was complete with a ribbon-cutting; with three re-elections, holding the title from 1997 through 2011, he was the longest serving Mayor for the city.
WNDU
‘Santa’s Elficers’ program kicks off, needs donations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now, you can help a local child in need!. For several years, South Bend officers have helped hundreds of children through the Santa’s Elficers Christmas program. “When officers get to interact, and when some of these kids get to see us in a...
abc57.com
Unity Gardens hosts annual 'Taste of Unity' event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Unity Gardens hosted the 10th annual Taste of Unity event at the Palais Royale on Thursday evening. The night featured 18 local restaurants serving samples of their best recipes. This year's event marked the return of past participating restaurants and new ones, like Chicory Café and LaSalle Grill.
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Goes ‘Nuts’ For Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Fundraiser
Over four tons of nuts were being boxed and bagged by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) and other volunteers Wednesday for the annual fruit and nut sale. The sale has been a tradition for over 50 years and benefits many of the local Salvation Army’s programs.
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
WNDU
Holiday lights headed to the Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual holiday light display is headed back to the Potawatomi Zoo!. “The Gift of the Lights” runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The event features an incredible light display, decorations, seasonal drinks, and kids can even get a chance to meet Santa!
WNDU
South Bend residents ‘Meet the Mayor’ at St. Adalbert Catholic School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend hosted its quarterly “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event on Thursday. It happened this evening at St. Adalbert Catholic School, off Olive Street. Residents got the chance to have a one-on-one, 5-minute conversation with Mayor Mueller and other city officials.
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
