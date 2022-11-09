Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso dowtown art, farmers market hosts northeast Fall festival
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be hosting the Fall Festival Downtown Art and Farmers Market. The event will be held every Saturday from Nov. 12- Dec. 17. It will take place at the Camp Cohen Waterpark located at 9700 Gateway North Boulevard. The...
West Texas Beer Fest to be held at Lowbrow Palace
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The first ever West Texas Beer Fest will take place at the new Lowbrow Palace in Downtown El Paso. Christian Yañez with West Texas Beer Fest said the event will happen at the new Lowbrow Palace location and will be a family friendly.
Barnett Harley-Davidson and the Salvation Army host 'STUFF the Truck'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dunkin' of El Paso donated free coffee and donuts to anyone who participated in the Salvation's Army's Semi-Annual 'STUFF the Truck' collection drive Saturday. People of El Paso were invited out to Barnett Harley-Davidson, a cosponsor of the event, in East El Paso to...
Sun Bowl Art exhibit opens at El Paso International Museum of Art
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Art Exhibit opened at the El Paso International Museum of Art on Thursday. The exhibition will with awards presented by Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 10-Dec. 30. The...
City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Fabens Veterans Park
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for the Veterans Memorial that will be built at Fabens Veterans Park. The event took place at 8 a.m. with the presentation of Colors by the San Elizario High School ROTC. There were opening remarks by the Fabens Veterans Park...
Police search for shooter who fired on family in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for a man who opened fire on a family in West El Paso. The shooting happened at Mesa and Crossroads Saturday, November 5th around 7 p.m. According to police the family were driving on Mesa when their...
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in dire need as it operates with 4-day's worth of supplies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s largest food bank has been struggling with the amount of food it has available to feed the community. The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank has been operating with the 4-days worth of supplies over the past month. Chief Operations Officer,...
Neighbor recalls dog attack that sent at least 1 person in northeast El Paso to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in one northeast El Paso neighborhood said two dogs attacked three people Wednesday night. Raymond Willis said the dogs came from his neighbor's home in the Heritage Park trailer park, ran towards another home, jumped the fence and started to attack an elderly lady in her yard.
El Paso police respond to vehicle crash on Artcraft at Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Artcraft Road heading west at Upper Valley Road. The crash happened on Thursday before 6 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Fire dispatch said no injuries were reported. We don't...
What to expect now that the $272 million bond was approved by voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Election results show that El Paso voters have approved the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond but it could take some time before El Pasoans see any changes. The $272 million bond focuses on improving streets and infrastructure, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy...
Texas state agency investigates Circle K's handling of fuel mix-up at El Paso station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Texas state agency is getting involved to help customers who were impacted by a fuel mix-up at a Circle K station in west El Paso. Some Circle K customers said they have been having a hard time getting in contact with Circle K after they filled up their cars with diesel fuel that was labeled as unleaded fuel.
1st Armored Brigade Combat Team returns to Fort Bliss from Korea
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Division returned from Korea on Veterans Day. The Brigade has been deployed for nine months as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea. Before...
Man armed with rifle in far east El Paso sparks concerns
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An armed man with a rifle walking in far east El Paso sparked concerns from residents Thursday morning. Videos of the man circulated on social media. El Paso police stated it and other law enforcement agencies were aware of the man. "There is nothing...
Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
Two men convicted for large scale drug trafficking from Mexico to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. One of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering. Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” 47, was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute; two...
Inflation: Grocery prices jump 12.4 percent compared to October of last year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Inflation in the United States eased a bit, up 7.7 percent year-over-year, however, the cost of groceries is up by 12.4 percent compared to a year ago. Consumers saw the lowest jump since December of 2021 on a month-to-month basis for groceries, up 0.4%,...
2022 Veterans Day deals and discounts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Veterans Day is Friday and several companies are offering deals and discounts, according to USA Today. Wendy's is offering veterans and active military members free breakfast. Veterans and military members will be offered the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or crowd...
NM to provide thousands of children with food assistance
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The New Mexico Human Services Department will spend $52.8 million to provide 91,460 children under the age of 6 with food assistance. Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) will be issued to children aged 0-5 who qualify. The federal funding is from a COVID-19 relief...
