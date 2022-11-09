Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Sweater Weather
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The colder weather has finally arrived, below-average temperatures enter the forecast. SATURDAY: Scattered morning showers end before lunch, then some clearing takes place. A cold day in store with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s. Overnight low: 29 A freeze warning has been issued expiring at 8AM on Sunday morning. It’s safe to say the growing season is done.
wcbi.com
Colder Air & Rain Arrives Tonight
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front will move through tonight and cause temperatures to drop significantly. TONIGHT: Windy and chilly! The cold front will drift in, but another small disturbance will also approach our area. This disturbance will cause a complex of showers to move in from the southwest by 10 PM. Light to moderate rainfall is possible overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler. Low near 42°.
wcbi.com
Cold front, cold temperatures
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today is the last warm day for the next several days. The cold front comes through this afternoon and will bring the cold air in with it. FRIDAY: Temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s again. Sky conditions are going to be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. There is a 10% chance of seeing some light rain before the cold front passes. The front is expected to pass this afternoon around lunch time. The impact will not be felt until tonight.
wcbi.com
West Point community is excited for their annual Christmas open house
WEST POINT Miss. ( WCBI) – Temperatures may be down but that didn’t stop. people from supporting West Point’s annual Christmas open house. This event is put on every year to kick off the holiday season. It allows local businesses to keep revenue in the city and...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County town hosted its first Veterans Day Parade
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia brought something new to Veterans’ Day celebrations this year. Caledonia’s Mayor says that with such a strong military presence in the area, finding a new way to celebrate service members seemed like the right thing to do. The Caledonia community ushered in...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen host annual Monroe County’s annual Ducks Unlimited banquet
ABERDEEN Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Ducks Unlimited banquet was hosted Friday in Aberdeen at the American Legion Post 26. The event included live entertainment by Belle Frantz and Drew Toler and door prizes. Guest bid on items like duck calls, guns, paintings and more. Regional Director Hunter...
wcbi.com
MUW hosts ceremony to honor all veterans, even one of their own
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Faculty, Staff, and Students at Mississippi University for Women take time out this Veterans’ Day to honor past and current service members from around the area. While MUW’s Veterans Day service was open to everyone, the University also wanted to be sure to recognize...
wcbi.com
Pinching pennies: how people are changing Thanksgiving traditions
STARKVILLE Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving dinner is expected to take a bigger bite out of your wallet this year. With the steady rise in food prices, many people are considering options like catering or eating out. High food prices are driving many people to look at non-traditional options for...
wcbi.com
Murder suspect, on the run for months, arrested in West Point Monday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in an April shooting death in Tupelo was captured in West Point. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force arrested Nijel Hall Monday in West Point. Hall was wanted in connection with a shooting on April 8 of this year in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Columbus Rotary Club honors veterans with special program
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Rotary Club honored veterans today with their “One Nation Under God” program. This program looks at the history of the pledge of allegiance and talks about the American flag. U.S. Representative Trent Kelly joined the members today as their...
wcbi.com
Early Learning Programs in Tupelo, Union Co. receive thousands in grants
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The youngest students in Tupelo and in Union County will benefit from big money from the State Board of Education. These are grants for Other Early Learning Programs. A pre-K classroom in the Tupelo Municipal School District will receive $100,000 a year through 2025. And,...
wcbi.com
Ongoing Louisville murder trial has been dismissed, charges dropped
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – And just like that: case dismissed. Yesterday, a jury was selected for a murder trial in Winston County. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were being charged with murder. They were being tried at the same time. But today, the case took a turn no one...
wcbi.com
Shooting at Yo Bar leaves one victim in critical condition, injures two others
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate an early morning shooting where it is believed more than 60 shots were fired and three people were injured. The shootout happened outside of Yo Bar on Bluecutt Road at about 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived at a chaotic scene where...
wcbi.com
Nettleton School District honors veterans with community program
NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – With patriotic songs, a prayer of thanksgiving, and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Nettleton School District honored veterans with a program for the entire community. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mike Pettigrew talked about his 28 years of service, which took him around the world, supporting and...
wcbi.com
GTWS, city leaders meet to discuss solutions for garbage issue
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A messy situation in Columbus may be improving. Golden Triangle Waste Services, which handles the city’s garbage collection, has been experiencing shortages in trucks and manpower. Those shortages have led to delays in garbage pick-up, and complaints from residents. Things reached a critical point...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department. At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.
wcbi.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 host honorary ceremony
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4272 hosted a veterans ceremony in Columbus. The ceremony opened with a prayer and then members of the VFW spoke. They also played “Taps” as a final honor to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. This...
wcbi.com
Judicial Candidates re-evaluate their campaign before the runoff
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters went to the polls yesterday, but even after all the votes were counted, not all of the races have been decided. Candidates in a couple of races find themselves facing run-offs. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are two of those hopefuls. They’re...
wcbi.com
LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
Comments / 0