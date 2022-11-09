ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

cohaitungchi.com

Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers

Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a shiny yellow solar within the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for his or her nests. Valentine's Day is sort of right here,...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Where to Get Great Ramen in Sarasota

After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. A far cry from instant Maruchan (which I argue has a rightful place as a pantry staple), homemade ramen feels like a hug, warming you from within with bouncy noodles, soft-boiled eggs, tender meat and aromatics that swim in a savory broth often made from pork bones. And while great ramen isn’t brand new to Sarasota, for years, there were few places in the area that offered it. Thanks to a number of new restaurants and older restaurants with new offerings, however, that’s changing. After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. No longer a trend, ramen is here to stay.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Tropical Storm Nicole Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 10, 2022) – The effects of Tropical Storm Nicole on Manatee County have been minimal. The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today. Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port debris collection ramping back up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey

The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking

After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday. Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant

OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

