cohaitungchi.com
Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers
Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a shiny yellow solar within the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for his or her nests. Valentine's Day is sort of right here,...
fox13news.com
Pasco County detective, therapy dog provides assistance to struggling veterans
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - It's not always easy to get veterans to open up about mental health issues, but a Pasco County detective and her four-legged companion help start the conversation. As part of the behavioral health intervention team, Pasco County Detective Victoria Tellier is called out to help...
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
sarasotamagazine.com
Where to Get Great Ramen in Sarasota
After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. A far cry from instant Maruchan (which I argue has a rightful place as a pantry staple), homemade ramen feels like a hug, warming you from within with bouncy noodles, soft-boiled eggs, tender meat and aromatics that swim in a savory broth often made from pork bones. And while great ramen isn’t brand new to Sarasota, for years, there were few places in the area that offered it. Thanks to a number of new restaurants and older restaurants with new offerings, however, that’s changing. After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. No longer a trend, ramen is here to stay.
Mysuncoast.com
Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Tropical Storm Nicole Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 10, 2022) – The effects of Tropical Storm Nicole on Manatee County have been minimal. The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today. Manatee County...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port debris collection ramping back up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in the City of North Port are getting back to the work of collecting storm debris, after pausing as Tropical Strom Nicole passed through Florida. For now, crews will be focusing on construction and demolition debris. With the rain from Nicole, the vegetative debris sites will be closed temporarily to allow the ground to dry in order to prevent trucks from getting stuck.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
Longboat Observer
Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey
The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
Longboat Observer
Lakeshore condominium project in Lakewood Ranch targets 2023 groundbreaking
After a number of delays and three different owners, the condominium project along Lake Uihlein in Main Street at Lakewood Ranch has targeted 2023 for groundbreaking. Developer Frank Dagostino, whose recent projects have been in Clearwater and St. Petersburg, said he hoped to clear permitting stages with Manatee County in the next few weeks so the beginning stages of construction can begin. Adam Myara, a Realtor marketing the property, said reservations for condominiums already are being taken and the first units could be under construction in January and available as early as June of 2024.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
Longboat Observer
Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday. Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.
Temporary D-SNAP location opening in Charlotte County
The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location for Charlotte County residents
Mysuncoast.com
Concern over Nicole for residents in Eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The impacts of Hurricane Ian can still be seen all around the area. Residents definitely don’t want to see another major storm, but it’s looking like they have no other choice. “This tree is literally crushing my living room area and it goes...
45-Year-Old Heather Ellis Has Been Located Safe
SARASOTA, Fla. – Heather Ellis has been located and is home safe, according to police. The Sarasota Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing adult. Heather Ellis, 45, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. near the 2500
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
fox13news.com
Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant
OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Pasco County Issues Local State Of Emergency, Opens Shelter
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. “This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and
