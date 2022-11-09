Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Applications, donations accepted for Cops & Kids Christmas event in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 197 is gearing up for its annual Cops & Kids Christmas event that helps families from the Williamson County area. The program is designed to unite local law enforcement along with public safety employees with local...
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
khqa.com
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
Dogs rescued from property in Farmington
KFVS12
Shop small with Small Business Saturday in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Small Business Saturday will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 26. According to a release from Old Town Cape, its staff and volunteers will be out and about throughout the day encouraging others to shop locally. They said the shop small movement...
republicmonitor.com
I’m tired and ready to be home
Last week, I wrote about how glad I am to be home. Now I need one. Much like the first time I moved to Perryville, the first item on my agenda has been finding a place to live. Also, like that first time, I started working before I found a place to hang my hat.
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
kbsi23.com
Powerful speeches delivered at area Veterans Day ceremonies
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Services were attended by the public in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri for Veterans Day with speeches that touched and pulled at heartstrings, for a better understanding of what the day truly means. Whether it was WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan or any...
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
kbsi23.com
Hidden in Plain Sight seminar teaches parents what to look for when teens involved in drugs, alcohol
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An online seminar begins November 18 for the public, which references tools and tips on what to look out for when you have young kids and teens who may be involved in drugs and alcohol. “It is a program for educators, teachers, coaches, parents,...
republicmonitor.com
St. Vincent upset by Charleston in district semifinal
Everything lined up nearly perfectly for the St. Vincent football team as they attempted to get to the district championship game. The team had the top seed and the district had to run through Perryville, for any team to have a chance to win. Charleston changed all that within the...
kbsi23.com
Cooler air is almost here (11/9/22)
We’ll have one more day with temperatures well above average and in the 70s, but we get a cold front rolling through on Friday and that’s going to cool us off for the weekend. Most of us will be dry for the next several days, but there’s a small chance for some light rain late Friday morning into the early afternoon.
kfmo.com
ATV Wreck in Ste. Genevieve County
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A man from Florissant, 34 year old Christopher A. Pierce, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck with an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night at 9:10. Highway Patrol records show Pierce was riding the ATV east on Kocher Road, east of Burks School Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll over throwing Pierce off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Pierce was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.
kbsi23.com
Staying far below average for some time (11/12/22)
And just like that, there’s a chill in the air as much of the area saw some light snow and flurries on Saturday. Some locally higher amounts of snow fell off to the northwest and to the northeast where some recorded 6″+ of snow. However, back near Cape Girardeau most reports were of half an inch if not less.
KFVS12
First Alert: Up to 3″ of snow reported, leading into chilly day and coldest night of fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces, so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
New Madrid, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
