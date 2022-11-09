Read full article on original website
John Nunes
2d ago
Never trust the media this is a gaslighting article!!Look what the Democrats have done to the democratic voting system in Arizona the voting started a month ago and it’s still going on!Florida has 7 million voters they counted it in one night Arizona has 2 million and they can’t count it in a month.Vote these Democrats out of office
Election Denier Mark Finchem Loses Race for Arizona’s Top Election Post
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed “poster child” of election denialism, has lost his bid to become Arizona’s top election official. Even by the current standards of the Republican Party, Finchem is...
Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
KTAR.com
Democrat Kris Mayes maintains lead over GOP’s Abe Hamadeh in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes maintained her lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general on Friday evening. Mayes had about 50.4% of the vote, with Hamadeh at 49.6% as of 8 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The Democratic candidate...
Election denier Finchem defeated in Arizona secretary of state race
Democrat Adrian Fontes is projected to defeat staunch election denier Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race. The Associated Press called the race on Friday night, soon after projecting a win for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the Grand Canyon State. Finchem frequently echoed former President Trump’s...
Protesters Rally Outside Arizona Election Office to Support Kari Lake for Governor
Around two dozen people gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for governor. The protesters carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from a reporter from ABC15. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called. Read it at Twitter
Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
KTAR.com
Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman widens lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne
PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman widened her lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Friday evening. Hoffman led by 6,665, up from 3,852 votes the previous day, 50.2% to 49.8%, according to results posted around 8 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada's Senate seat and Arizona's governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted.
Why AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s...
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
MSNBC
Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals
Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
Votes Are Still Being Counted in Arizona and the GOP Is Already Crying Foul Play
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but MAGA world is beginning to get jumpy and already laying the groundwork to claim the election was stolen from them. The most closely watched race in the state is for governor. And as of Thursday morning, GOP candidate Kari Lake, a former TV anchor and current 2020 election denier who received Donald Trump’s endorsement, continued to trail her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, by 13,000 votes.
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
Arizona Republicans Baselessly Claim Vote Counting Process Is Sign Of Corruption
As election officials continue counting ballots, Republicans are implying there's a plot against them.
Iowa Native Won’t Back Down In Fight to Be Next Arizona Governor
It's a photo finish cliffhanger of a campaign for native Iowan and Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of Wednesday night and 24 hours, post-election Hobbs saw her lead narrow to a nail-biter 50.3% to Kari Lake's 49.7%. With 76% of the...
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents. But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Lies lost in Colorado elections
With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
