Arizona State

Comments / 14

John Nunes
2d ago

Never trust the media this is a gaslighting article!!Look what the Democrats have done to the democratic voting system in Arizona the voting started a month ago and it’s still going on!Florida has 7 million voters they counted it in one night Arizona has 2 million and they can’t count it in a month.Vote these Democrats out of office

TheDailyBeast

Protesters Rally Outside Arizona Election Office to Support Kari Lake for Governor

Around two dozen people gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections office in Phoenix, Arizona, midday Saturday in support of Kari Lake's bid for governor. The protesters carried signs reading: “Lake won,” “Hobbs is a cheat,” and “count the vote,” according to a tweet from a reporter from ABC15. Lake, a former TV anchor turned MAGA Republican who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is locked in a tight race with incumbent Katie Hobbs. As of Saturday afternoon, Hobbs had a narrow lead of less than one percent against Lake, with 83 percent of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. The race has not yet been called. Read it at Twitter
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Dems maintain narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats maintained their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the total ballots left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points, while Democrat Katie Hobbs had a much tighter lead of 1.4 points against Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race. Democrats also led in the races for secretary of state and attorney general. Election officials in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix and more than 60% of voters, expected to begin reporting results Friday from a crucial group of ballots — nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That group has swung wildly in recent election cycles, from strongly Democratic in the 2018 midterms to strongly Republican in 2020. The races will hinge on whether those late-counted ballots look more like 2018 or 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Education Supt. Kathy Hoffman widens lead over GOP challenger Tom Horne

PHOENIX — Incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman widened her lead over Republican challenger Tom Horne on Friday evening. Hoffman led by 6,665, up from 3,852 votes the previous day, 50.2% to 49.8%, according to results posted around 8 p.m. by Arizona’s Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

Steve Kornacki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the new vote totals released from Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state, showing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly widening his lead over Trump-backed Blake Masters, how the update impacted the race for governor, and what to expect in the coming days as more votes come in.Nov. 11, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Votes Are Still Being Counted in Arizona and the GOP Is Already Crying Foul Play

PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but MAGA world is beginning to get jumpy and already laying the groundwork to claim the election was stolen from them. The most closely watched race in the state is for governor. And as of Thursday morning, GOP candidate Kari Lake, a former TV anchor and current 2020 election denier who received Donald Trump’s endorsement, continued to trail her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, by 13,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races

After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents.  But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lies lost in Colorado elections

With a couple months to go before this week’s election, Colorado Republican governor candidate Heidi Ganahl started insisting that school children were identifying as cats, and she accused school administrators of accommodating the disruptive behavior. None of it was true. The claim was part of a national phenomenon of right-wing politicians and influencers using anti-LGBTQ […] The post Lies lost in Colorado elections appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
