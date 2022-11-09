Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats close in on Senate control with Nevada boost, after Trump candidate loss
The Democrats are closing in on control of the US Senate after receiving a massive boost in Nevada when the latest results batch dropped in Clark County on Saturday night.The newest set of results from the state’s biggest population centre has seen Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto overtake Republican Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes.On Saturday evening, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also claimed victory over Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent in Washington state - in a win that would represent a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Earlier Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race,...
Democrats to maintain control of the United States Senate
Democrats will maintain control of the Senate in the next term after it was declared that Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won her reelection campaign.
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Perez defeats Republican Joe Kent
Perez's win will flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from Republican to Democrat.
