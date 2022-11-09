The Democrats are closing in on control of the US Senate after receiving a massive boost in Nevada when the latest results batch dropped in Clark County on Saturday night.The newest set of results from the state’s biggest population centre has seen Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto overtake Republican Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes.On Saturday evening, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez also claimed victory over Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent in Washington state - in a win that would represent a major upset for the Democrats and more humiliation for the former president.Earlier Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won the Arizona Senate race,...

