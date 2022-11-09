Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
Times Gazette
Rhoads honored with the OSBA’s highest award
COLUMBUS — A Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school board member will be honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award. Beverly D. Rhoads will be recognized as a 2022 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the First General...
Will my mail be delivered on Veterans Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most shipping providers will remain open and operating on Friday for Veterans Day — but you won’t get mail from the United States Postal Service. USPS recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as one of 11 federal holidays and will be closed. People expecting packages from private shipping providers, however, can […]
Passed levy to help Franklin Township restore overnight police service
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – After three failed attempts, a permanent police levy in Franklin Township has passed. Voters approved the levy by about a 9% margin in Tuesday’s general election. Franklin Township Police Chief Byron Smith said this will help the department keep the community safer. “Now that it has passed, we will be […]
Times Gazette
Toys collected, mistrial called
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
informerpress.com
End of an Era: the stacks fall
It was an emotional day for many throughout Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky on Sunday as the smokestacks at the former JM Stuart Generating Station were demolished. Many memories flooded the comment sections on social media after photos were posted of the demolition, as hundreds of Adams County families had relatives that had worked at the facility.
Times Gazette
New way of learning at SSCC
The use of virtual reality is bringing about many new ways of learning at Southern State Community College. Often referred to as VR technology, virtual reality uses computer mechanics to create a simulated environment that can be explored in 360 degrees. Unlike traditional interfaces, VR technology places the user inside the virtual environment to give an immersive experience.
What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Ross County
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Ross County. Republican Jack A. Everson earned a position as Ross County Commissioner, with 56% of the vote. Democrat Doug Corcoran earned 44% of the vote. Republican Jeff Lehner earned a position...
Record-Herald
Local results from Tuesday’s general election
The following are the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election unofficial results released by the Fayette County Board of Elections:. For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/1) For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/2) Rep Pat DeWine 6,463/78.76%. Dem Marilyn Zayas 1,743/21.24%. For U.S. Senator. Dem Tim Ryan 2,061/25.02%. Rep JD...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio
Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
iheart.com
Second Public Meeting on Challenges of Paint Creek Recreational Trail
The Ross County Park District has schedueled their second public meeting regarding the challenges faced in maintaining the Paint Creek Recreational Trail. The public meeting will be held Tuesday at the Christopher Conference Center off Bridge Street in Chillicothe, from 5:30 to 7pm. The Park District will present different scenarios that the board has discussed in regard to the trail.
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
wyso.org
Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
