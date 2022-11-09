ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
OHIO STATE
oxfordobserver.org

Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation

One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
OXFORD, OH
Times Gazette

Rhoads honored with the OSBA’s highest award

COLUMBUS — A Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school board member will be honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award. Beverly D. Rhoads will be recognized as a 2022 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the First General...
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will my mail be delivered on Veterans Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most shipping providers will remain open and operating on Friday for Veterans Day — but you won’t get mail from the United States Postal Service. USPS recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as one of 11 federal holidays and will be closed. People expecting packages from private shipping providers, however, can […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Toys collected, mistrial called

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
OHIO STATE
informerpress.com

End of an Era: the stacks fall

It was an emotional day for many throughout Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky on Sunday as the smokestacks at the former JM Stuart Generating Station were demolished. Many memories flooded the comment sections on social media after photos were posted of the demolition, as hundreds of Adams County families had relatives that had worked at the facility.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

New way of learning at SSCC

The use of virtual reality is bringing about many new ways of learning at Southern State Community College. Often referred to as VR technology, virtual reality uses computer mechanics to create a simulated environment that can be explored in 360 degrees. Unlike traditional interfaces, VR technology places the user inside the virtual environment to give an immersive experience.
HILLSBORO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Local results from Tuesday’s general election

The following are the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election unofficial results released by the Fayette County Board of Elections:. For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/1) For Justice of the Supreme Court (1/2) Rep Pat DeWine 6,463/78.76%. Dem Marilyn Zayas 1,743/21.24%. For U.S. Senator. Dem Tim Ryan 2,061/25.02%. Rep JD...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio

Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
SPRINGFIELD, OH
iheart.com

Second Public Meeting on Challenges of Paint Creek Recreational Trail

The Ross County Park District has schedueled their second public meeting regarding the challenges faced in maintaining the Paint Creek Recreational Trail. The public meeting will be held Tuesday at the Christopher Conference Center off Bridge Street in Chillicothe, from 5:30 to 7pm. The Park District will present different scenarios that the board has discussed in regard to the trail.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy