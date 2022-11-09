With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races elections Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas on Thursday defended the pace of vote-counting in the city and surrounding county of 1.3 million registered voters, saying the state Legislature had laid out a methodical process that takes time. Clark County is Nevada's most populous county and the only one that leans Democratic. It has more than 50,000 outstanding ballots, Gloria said Thursday, but he refused to give a breakdown of how many were received in ballot drop-boxes compared with those received in the mail, a distinction important to campaigns as they assess whether their candidates can expect to make up ground.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO