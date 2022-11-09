ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Rex Early, former Indiana Republican party chair, dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rex Early, chair of the Indiana Republican party in the early 1990s, has died. He was also chair of Indiana Trump campaign in 2016, working to help then-candidate Donald Trump get elected as president. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sent this statement regarding Early’s death:. “Rex...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple Indiana leaders are morning the passing of former Indiana Republican chairman, Rex Early. Early made a campaign for state governor, and was an at large delegate for former President Donald Trump. Current Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement on his passing:. “Rex...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after serving in the Marine Corps and […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana remains essentially a one-party state

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana remains, essentially, a one-party state after Tuesday’s midterm election. Republicans are poised to increase their state Senate and House super majorities, elected Diego Morales as secretary of state by a 14% plurality despite numerous allegations of vote fraud and sexual harassment, and came within several points of picking off the 1st Congressional District seat it hadn’t held in 94 years.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values continue to rise

The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy